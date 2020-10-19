Road trips for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City after draw for FA Trophy third qualifying round

The draw for the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy was made at Wembley Stadium. Picture: SIMON COOPER/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Wins on the road are required for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City if they are to progress in this year’s FA Trophy.

Both will head south of the M25 too after the draw for the third qualifying round with Potters Bar going to Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Leatherhead while WGC will be 22 miles further down the A24 at Horsham, also an Isthmian Premier League outfit.

The Citizens picked up their first ever win in the competition on Saturday, 4-1 at Haywards Heath Town.

Potters Bar join the competition in this round along with other clubs from the Premier Divisions in the Northern Premier, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

The winners of this round will receive £2,450 from the prize fund while the losers pocket £625.

The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 31.