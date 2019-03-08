FA Trophy draw: Potters Bar Town face long bus journey in second qualifying round
PUBLISHED: 13:13 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 October 2019
Potters Bar Town will be back on their travels following the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.
They began the competition in Essex on Saturday, returning to Hertfordshire following a 2-1 win at Heybridge Swifts courtesy of goals from Ben Ward-Cochrane and Josh Hutchinson.
The next away trip though will be a whole lot longer though as they will go to the winners of Cinderford Town or Merthyr Town.
They were meant to play on Saturday too but their game became one of a number affected by the weather and waterlogged pitches.
Like Heybridge, Cinderford play one level lower than the Scholars and are currently seventh in Southern League Division One South.
Merthyr, however, are from the Southern League Premier Division South, a step three division where they sit 10th.
The match will be played on Saturday, November 9 and means their Isthmian League Premier Division game with Leatherhead, originally scheduled for that date, will now have to be rearranged.
The winners will receive £3,000 from the FA's prize fund while the losers will claim £1,000.
Potters Bar have just finished a memorable FA Cup run that ended with two-games against National League Barnet.
FA Trophy second qualifying round draw in full:
1 Halesowen Town or Stamford v Grantham Town
2 Carlton Town or Matlock Town v Ashton United
3 Atherton Collieries or Scarborough Athletic v Morpeth Town
4 Sutton Coldfield Town v Stratford Town or Hednesford Town
5 Peterborough Sports or Alvechurch v Whitby Town or Worksop Town
6 Stalybridge Celtic or South Shields v AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Banbury United
7 Bromsgrove Sporting or Barwell v Redditch United
8 Kidsgrove Athletic or Colne v Buxton
9 Runcorn Linnets or Pontefract Collieries v Prescot Cables or Pickering Town
10 Radcliffe or FC United of Manchester v Basford United
11 Nantwich Town or Bamber Bridge v Coalville Town
12 Leek Town or Chasetown v Brighouse Town or Workington
13 Tamworth v Dunston or Gainsborough Trinity
14 Stourbridge or Nuneaton Borough v Lancaster City
15 Barking or Margate v Tooting & Mitcham United
16 Haringey Borough v Chipstead or Canvey Island
17 Yate Town or Tiverton Town v AFC Totton
18 Royston Town v Haywards Heath Town
19 Bognor Regis Town v East Thurrock United
20 Westfield v Poole Town or Hartley Wintney
21 Basildon United v Hornchurch
22 Wimborne Town or Taunton Town v Aveley
23 Worthing v AFC Sudbury
24 Hastings United v Whitehawk
25 Carshalton Athletic v Frome Town
26 Marlow or Sholing v Barton Rovers
27 Truro City or Blackfield & Langley v Kingstonian
28 Maldon & Tiptree v Folkestone Invicta
29 Salisbury or Dorchester Town v Kings Langley
30 Wingate & Finchley or Hayes & Yeading United v St Ives Town or Soham Town Rangers
31 Hitchin Town or Bedfont Sports v Paulton Rovers or Larkhall Athletic
32 Bishop's Stortford or Enfield Town v Swindon Supermarine or Thatcham Town
33 Gosport Borough v Melksham Town
34 Cinderford Town or Merthyr Town v POTTERS BAR TOWN
35 Needham Market v Leatherhead
36 Metropolitan Police v Biggleswade Town