FA Trophy draw: Potters Bar Town face long bus journey in second qualifying round

PUBLISHED: 13:13 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 28 October 2019

Ben Ward-Cochrane got Potters Bar Town's first goal against Heybridge Swifts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town will be back on their travels following the draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

They began the competition in Essex on Saturday, returning to Hertfordshire following a 2-1 win at Heybridge Swifts courtesy of goals from Ben Ward-Cochrane and Josh Hutchinson.

The next away trip though will be a whole lot longer though as they will go to the winners of Cinderford Town or Merthyr Town.

They were meant to play on Saturday too but their game became one of a number affected by the weather and waterlogged pitches.

Like Heybridge, Cinderford play one level lower than the Scholars and are currently seventh in Southern League Division One South.

Merthyr, however, are from the Southern League Premier Division South, a step three division where they sit 10th.

The match will be played on Saturday, November 9 and means their Isthmian League Premier Division game with Leatherhead, originally scheduled for that date, will now have to be rearranged.

The winners will receive £3,000 from the FA's prize fund while the losers will claim £1,000.

Potters Bar have just finished a memorable FA Cup run that ended with two-games against National League Barnet.

FA Trophy second qualifying round draw in full:

1 Halesowen Town or Stamford v Grantham Town

2 Carlton Town or Matlock Town v Ashton United

3 Atherton Collieries or Scarborough Athletic v Morpeth Town

4 Sutton Coldfield Town v Stratford Town or Hednesford Town

5 Peterborough Sports or Alvechurch v Whitby Town or Worksop Town

6 Stalybridge Celtic or South Shields v AFC Rushden & Diamonds or Banbury United

7 Bromsgrove Sporting or Barwell v Redditch United

8 Kidsgrove Athletic or Colne v Buxton

9 Runcorn Linnets or Pontefract Collieries v Prescot Cables or Pickering Town

10 Radcliffe or FC United of Manchester v Basford United

11 Nantwich Town or Bamber Bridge v Coalville Town

12 Leek Town or Chasetown v Brighouse Town or Workington

13 Tamworth v Dunston or Gainsborough Trinity

14 Stourbridge or Nuneaton Borough v Lancaster City

15 Barking or Margate v Tooting & Mitcham United

16 Haringey Borough v Chipstead or Canvey Island

17 Yate Town or Tiverton Town v AFC Totton

18 Royston Town v Haywards Heath Town

19 Bognor Regis Town v East Thurrock United

20 Westfield v Poole Town or Hartley Wintney

21 Basildon United v Hornchurch

22 Wimborne Town or Taunton Town v Aveley

23 Worthing v AFC Sudbury

24 Hastings United v Whitehawk

25 Carshalton Athletic v Frome Town

26 Marlow or Sholing v Barton Rovers

27 Truro City or Blackfield & Langley v Kingstonian

28 Maldon & Tiptree v Folkestone Invicta

29 Salisbury or Dorchester Town v Kings Langley

30 Wingate & Finchley or Hayes & Yeading United v St Ives Town or Soham Town Rangers

31 Hitchin Town or Bedfont Sports v Paulton Rovers or Larkhall Athletic

32 Bishop's Stortford or Enfield Town v Swindon Supermarine or Thatcham Town

33 Gosport Borough v Melksham Town

34 Cinderford Town or Merthyr Town v POTTERS BAR TOWN

35 Needham Market v Leatherhead

36 Metropolitan Police v Biggleswade Town

