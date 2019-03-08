Advanced search

Potters Bar Town face another Essex trip for another cup tie

PUBLISHED: 14:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 October 2019

Manager Lee OLeary will take his Potters Bar Town side to Heybridge Swifts in the FA Trophy. Picture: KARYN HADDON

They may have the FA Cup firmly on their mind at the moment but Potters Bar Town will start their FA Trophy campaign with an away trip to Essex.

Heybridge Swifts will provide the opposition in October 26 in what promises to be a tough test for Lee O'Leary's men.

Although the Essex club are one level lower than the Scholars, they currently sit fifth in Isthmian League Division One North with four wins and three draws from their eight league games.

They reached this stage with a 2-0 win at Staines Town on Saturday, Jack Adlington-Pile getting both goals in the second half.

The two sides last met in April 2018 when they drew 0-0 at Scraley Road.

That was during the Scholars' promotion-winning season and the home game brought a 3-2 win for Town with now manager O'Leary among the scorers.

The winners of this match will receive £2,450 while the losers get £800.

FA Trophy first round qualifying draw in full:

1 Buxton v Hyde United

2 Prescot Cables v Pickering Town or Stocksbridge Park Steels

3 Whitby Town v Worksop Town

4 Lancaster City v Witton Albion

5 Nantwich Town v Bamber Bridge

6 Atherton Collieries v Scarborough Athletic

7 Morpeth Town v Mossley

8 Runcorn Linnets v Pontefract Collieries

9 Tadcaster Albion or Brighouse Town v Droylsden or Workington

10 Warrington Town v Ashton United

11 Dunston v Gainsborough Trinity

12 Radcliffe v FC United of Manchester

13 Kidsgrove Athletic v Colne

14 Stalybridge Celtic v South Shields

15 Redditch United v Histon or Corby Town

16 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Banbury United

17 Leek Town v Chasetown

18 Evesham United or Halesowen Town v Stamford

19 Stourbridge v Nuneaton Borough

20 Peterborough Sports v Alvechurch

21 Biggleswade Town v Bedworth United

22 Cambridge City v Needham Market

23 Carlton Town v Matlock Town

24 Lowestoft Town v Coalville Town

25 Basford United v Mickleover Sports

26 St Ives Town v Soham Town Rangers

27 Grantham Town v Rushall Olympic

28 Tamworth v Leiston

29 Sutton Coldfield Town v Stafford Rangers

30 Stratford Town v Hednesford Town

31 Bromsgrove Sporting v Barwell

32 Folkestone Invicta v Lewes

33 AFC Sudbury v Harrow Borough

34 Haywards Heath Town v Aylesbury United or Sevenoaks Town

35 Carshalton Athletic v Merstham

36 Uxbridge v Bognor Regis Town

37 Westfield v Beaconsfield Town

38 Hitchin Town v Bedfont Sports Club

39 Ashford United or Witham Town v Barton Rovers

40 Hornchurch v Berkhamsted

41 Haringey Borough v Horsham

42 Maldon & Tiptree v Cray Wanderers

43 Bishop's Stortford v Enfield Town

44 Heybridge Swifts v POTTERS BAR TOWN

45 Brightlingsea Regent v Royston Town

46 Metropolitan Police v Tilbury

47 Leatherhead v Whitstable Town or Ware

48 East Grinstead Town or Aveley v Bowers & Pitsea

49 Sittingbourne v Tooting & Mitcham United

50 Chipstead v Ashford Town (Middx) or Canvey Island

51 Whitehawk v Hendon

52 Barking v Margate

53 Wingate & Finchley v Hayes & Yeading United

54 Kingstonian v Corinthian Casuals

55 AFC Dunstable v Hastings United

56 Phoenix Sports v Kings Langley

57 Cheshunt v East Thurrock United

58 Basildon United v Chesham United

59 Worthing v Walton Casuals

60 Yate Town v Tiverton Town

61 Melksham Town v Basingstoke Town

62 Truro City v Blackfield & Langley

63 Poole Town v Hartley Wintney

64 Winchester City or Thame United v Frome Town

65 Marlow v Sholing

66 Salisbury v Dorchester Town

67 Willand Rovers v Larkhall Athletic

68 Wimborne Town v Taunton Town

69 Swindon Supermarine v Thatcham Town

70 Gosport Borough v Farnborough

71 AFC Totton v Weston Super Mare

72 Highworth Town or Cinderford Town v Merthyr Town

