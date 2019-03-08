Potters Bar Town face another Essex trip for another cup tie
PUBLISHED: 14:01 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 October 2019
They may have the FA Cup firmly on their mind at the moment but Potters Bar Town will start their FA Trophy campaign with an away trip to Essex.
Heybridge Swifts will provide the opposition in October 26 in what promises to be a tough test for Lee O'Leary's men.
Although the Essex club are one level lower than the Scholars, they currently sit fifth in Isthmian League Division One North with four wins and three draws from their eight league games.
They reached this stage with a 2-0 win at Staines Town on Saturday, Jack Adlington-Pile getting both goals in the second half.
The two sides last met in April 2018 when they drew 0-0 at Scraley Road.
That was during the Scholars' promotion-winning season and the home game brought a 3-2 win for Town with now manager O'Leary among the scorers.
The winners of this match will receive £2,450 while the losers get £800.
FA Trophy first round qualifying draw in full:
1 Buxton v Hyde United
2 Prescot Cables v Pickering Town or Stocksbridge Park Steels
3 Whitby Town v Worksop Town
4 Lancaster City v Witton Albion
5 Nantwich Town v Bamber Bridge
6 Atherton Collieries v Scarborough Athletic
7 Morpeth Town v Mossley
8 Runcorn Linnets v Pontefract Collieries
9 Tadcaster Albion or Brighouse Town v Droylsden or Workington
10 Warrington Town v Ashton United
11 Dunston v Gainsborough Trinity
12 Radcliffe v FC United of Manchester
13 Kidsgrove Athletic v Colne
14 Stalybridge Celtic v South Shields
15 Redditch United v Histon or Corby Town
16 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Banbury United
17 Leek Town v Chasetown
18 Evesham United or Halesowen Town v Stamford
19 Stourbridge v Nuneaton Borough
20 Peterborough Sports v Alvechurch
21 Biggleswade Town v Bedworth United
22 Cambridge City v Needham Market
23 Carlton Town v Matlock Town
24 Lowestoft Town v Coalville Town
25 Basford United v Mickleover Sports
26 St Ives Town v Soham Town Rangers
27 Grantham Town v Rushall Olympic
28 Tamworth v Leiston
29 Sutton Coldfield Town v Stafford Rangers
30 Stratford Town v Hednesford Town
31 Bromsgrove Sporting v Barwell
32 Folkestone Invicta v Lewes
33 AFC Sudbury v Harrow Borough
34 Haywards Heath Town v Aylesbury United or Sevenoaks Town
35 Carshalton Athletic v Merstham
36 Uxbridge v Bognor Regis Town
37 Westfield v Beaconsfield Town
38 Hitchin Town v Bedfont Sports Club
39 Ashford United or Witham Town v Barton Rovers
40 Hornchurch v Berkhamsted
41 Haringey Borough v Horsham
42 Maldon & Tiptree v Cray Wanderers
43 Bishop's Stortford v Enfield Town
44 Heybridge Swifts v POTTERS BAR TOWN
45 Brightlingsea Regent v Royston Town
46 Metropolitan Police v Tilbury
47 Leatherhead v Whitstable Town or Ware
48 East Grinstead Town or Aveley v Bowers & Pitsea
49 Sittingbourne v Tooting & Mitcham United
50 Chipstead v Ashford Town (Middx) or Canvey Island
51 Whitehawk v Hendon
52 Barking v Margate
53 Wingate & Finchley v Hayes & Yeading United
54 Kingstonian v Corinthian Casuals
55 AFC Dunstable v Hastings United
56 Phoenix Sports v Kings Langley
57 Cheshunt v East Thurrock United
58 Basildon United v Chesham United
59 Worthing v Walton Casuals
60 Yate Town v Tiverton Town
61 Melksham Town v Basingstoke Town
62 Truro City v Blackfield & Langley
63 Poole Town v Hartley Wintney
64 Winchester City or Thame United v Frome Town
65 Marlow v Sholing
66 Salisbury v Dorchester Town
67 Willand Rovers v Larkhall Athletic
68 Wimborne Town v Taunton Town
69 Swindon Supermarine v Thatcham Town
70 Gosport Borough v Farnborough
71 AFC Totton v Weston Super Mare
72 Highworth Town or Cinderford Town v Merthyr Town