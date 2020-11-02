FA Trophy draw: Welwyn Garden City get home tie against former winners
PUBLISHED: 14:13 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 02 November 2020
Welwyn Garden City’s adventure in the FA Trophy will continue at Herns Lane after the draw for the first round was made.
The Citizens will host Southern League Premier Division Hednesford Town, the winners of the competition back in 2004 when they beat Canvey Island 3-2 in the final at Villa Park.
Last year they enjoyed three wins before losing to Chester in a replay. This year’s campaign started with a 2-1 victory at Welwyn’s divisional rivals Corby Town.
This is City’s third year of participation in the competition for clubs in the top four steps of the non-league pyramid.
Their previous attempts both ended at the first hurdle but this year an excellent 4-1 win at Haywards Heath Town was followed by an even better penalty shoot-out success on Saturday, away to Horsham from the step above City.
The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.
FA Trophy first round draw in full:
1 Ashton United v South Shields
2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town
3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge
4 Marske United v Warrington Town
5 Nantwich Town v Workington
6 Marine v Hyde United
7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool
8 Royston Town v Tamworth
9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town
10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town
11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley
12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover
13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough
14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town
15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports
16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford
17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic
18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town
19 Aveley v Hastings United
20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking
21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt
22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town
23 Needham Market v Leiston
24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town
25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals
26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley
27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers
28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United
29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree
30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town
31 North Leigh v Frome Town
32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City
33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town
34 Evesham United v Bideford
35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town
36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers
37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United
