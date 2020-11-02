FA Trophy draw: Welwyn Garden City get home tie against former winners

WGC will host Hednesford Town in the next round of the FA Trophy. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City’s adventure in the FA Trophy will continue at Herns Lane after the draw for the first round was made.

The Citizens will host Southern League Premier Division Hednesford Town, the winners of the competition back in 2004 when they beat Canvey Island 3-2 in the final at Villa Park.

Last year they enjoyed three wins before losing to Chester in a replay. This year’s campaign started with a 2-1 victory at Welwyn’s divisional rivals Corby Town.

This is City’s third year of participation in the competition for clubs in the top four steps of the non-league pyramid.

Their previous attempts both ended at the first hurdle but this year an excellent 4-1 win at Haywards Heath Town was followed by an even better penalty shoot-out success on Saturday, away to Horsham from the step above City.

The winners of each tie in this round will receive £3,000 while the losers pocket £775.

FA Trophy first round draw in full:

1 Ashton United v South Shields

2 Runcorn Linnets v Morpeth Town

3 Witton Albion v Bamber Bridge

4 Marske United v Warrington Town

5 Nantwich Town v Workington

6 Marine v Hyde United

7 Buxton v Atherton Collieries or City of Liverpool

8 Royston Town v Tamworth

9 Grantham Town v St Ives Town

10 Coleshill Town v Coalville Town or Matlock Town

11 St Neots Town v Kings Langley

12 Hitchin Town v Mickleover

13 Marlow or Berkhamsted v Nuneaton Borough

14 Biggleswade Town v Bedford Town

15 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Peterborough Sports

16 Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford

17 Basford United v Rushall Olympic

18 Welwyn Garden City v Hednesford Town

19 Aveley v Hastings United

20 Merstham or Carshalton Athletic v Barking

21 Lowestoft Town v Cheshunt

22 Haringey Borough v Bishop’s Stortford or Brentwood Town

23 Needham Market v Leiston

24 Margate v Burgess Hill Town

25 Corinthian Casuals v Walton Casuals

26 Hornchurch v Wingate & Finchley

27 Uxbridge or Hayes & Yeading United v Cray Wanderers

28 Leatherhead v Felixstowe & Walton United

29 Enfield Town v Maldon & Tiptree

30 Salisbury v Bracknell Town

31 North Leigh v Frome Town

32 Moneyfields v Taunton Town or Truro City

33 Thame United v Bognor Regis Town

34 Evesham United v Bideford

35 Swindon Supermarine v Dorchester Town

36 Poole Town v Willand Rovers

37 Weston Super Mare v Chesham United

