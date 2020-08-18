Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City face long trip to clinch first FA Trophy win

PUBLISHED: 17:36 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 18 August 2020

Jon Clements scored Welwyn Garden City's first FA Trophy goal in the 2-1 defeat to Chipstead. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City face a long trip to break their FA Trophy duck.

The Citizens have had two attempts in the competition, losing 2-1 to Chipstead in 2018 before being beaten 4-1 by Canvey Island last year.

Their third go starts in the second qualifying round with a 174-mile trip to Haywards Heath Town in West Sussex.

St Neots Town are away at the same stage, with a trip to Bedworth United, while Wisbech Town begin at home to Coleshill Town.

Soham Town Rangers will also be at home in the second qualifying round, providing they beat Corby Town in the first stage.

Halesowen Town will be the visitors to the winners.

Ties will be played on Saturday, October 17, with the winners earning £2,250 and the losers taking £575.

FA Trophy second qualifying round (selected ties)

12 Droylsden v Glossop North End (walkover for Glossop North End – Droylsden withdrawn)

16 Soham Town Rangers or Corby Town v Halesowen Town

19 Evesham United or Biggleswade v Carlton Town

22 Spalding United v Bedford Town

23 Wisbech Town v Coleshill Town

25 Bedworth United v St Neots Town

33 Faversham Town v Hertford Town

35 AFC Dunstable or Tooting & Mitcham United v Romford

36 Chertsey Town v Berkhamsted

49 Haywards Heath Town v Welwyn Garden City

