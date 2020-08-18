Welwyn Garden City face long trip to clinch first FA Trophy win
Welwyn Garden City face a long trip to break their FA Trophy duck.
The Citizens have had two attempts in the competition, losing 2-1 to Chipstead in 2018 before being beaten 4-1 by Canvey Island last year.
Their third go starts in the second qualifying round with a 174-mile trip to Haywards Heath Town in West Sussex.
St Neots Town are away at the same stage, with a trip to Bedworth United, while Wisbech Town begin at home to Coleshill Town.
Soham Town Rangers will also be at home in the second qualifying round, providing they beat Corby Town in the first stage.
Halesowen Town will be the visitors to the winners.
Ties will be played on Saturday, October 17, with the winners earning £2,250 and the losers taking £575.
