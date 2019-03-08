Potters Bar Town get lost in the forest as FA Trophy hopes end at Cinderford

Chris Doyle saw a late effort go just wide for Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A 30-yard thunderbolt from Ben Watkins gave Cinderford Town a 1-0 win and sent Potters Bar Town crashing out of the FA Trophy.

It was a deserved victory for the Southern League Division One South side, one level below the Scholars, who worked hard throughout the clash at the Causeway Ground, deep in the Forest of Dean.

However, Bar will look back on this as a big opportunity missed to put yet more money in the coffers with another cup run.

They had started well enough with Ben Ward-Cochrane's pace causing problems at the back for the Foresters but it was the home side who produced the first real threat of the match.

A free-kick from captain Lorcan Sheehan was met by the fingertips of R'avan Constable in the away goal, an intervention that did enough to divert the ball onto the post, one of two times they hit the woodwork in the half, Andy Lewis the other unfortunate player.

Moment later Ward-Cochrane had Bar's best effort of the first-half, racing on to a long ball from Constable only for Cinderford's Andy Hannah to make the save.

The hosts did have the ball in the net on 28 minutes but Josh Hunt, who tapped in the rebound but from an offside position.

The second half started in lively fashion with Keagan Cole firing over for the visitors and then Ward-Cochrane was brought down in full flight by a tackle from behind, one that brought Jarrad Welch a booking.

But after a stoppage caused by an injury to the hosts' Ethan Moore, Cinderford got their noses in front and in some style too.

Bar gave away possession in the middle of the park and after taking a touch, Watkins lashed an unstoppable shot to the right of Constable and into the top corner.

The Scholars pushed forward looking for an equaliser but found a solid defence in front of them and it meant shots were at a premium.

It took until the fifth minute of time added-on before Cole found Chris Doyle in the box.

Unfortunately the defender's effort flew just wide to sum up a disappointing day.

It was a second cup defeat in a row after the 4-0 loss to Cheshunt in the Herts Charity Cup

They will be looking to avoid an unwanted hat-trick when they play Oxhey Jets in the Herts Senior Cup tomorrow night (Tuesday).