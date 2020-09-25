Advanced search

Potters Bar Town eyeing up another giantkilling attempt after draw for the second qualifying round of the FA Cup

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

The draw for the second qualifying round of the 2020-2021 FA Cup has been made. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Potters Bar Town will have another shot at becoming giantkillers after being drawn away in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

The Scholars go to National League South Concord Rangers on October 3.

Last year they enjoyed two memorable games with National League Barnet before losing in a fourth qualifying round replay and they have previous of beating sides from step two of the non-league pyramid.

They beat Bath City in the 2016-2017 season and only lost to Hampton & Richmond Borough one year later in a replay.

Potters Bar reached this stage with a 1-0 victory over East Thurrock United on Tuesday.

The Beach Boys enjoyed a good year last time out in another FA competition and are awaiting news on a date for their FA Trophy final with Harrogate Town.

Concord have reached the fourth qualifying round in each of the last two seasons, losing to Woking and Dover Athletic respectively.

