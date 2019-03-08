No shocks wanted for Potters Bar Town as they travel to Ware in FA Cup

James Budden should be fit for Potters Bar Town's FA Cup match with Ware despite coming off against Bishop's Stortford. ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lee O'Leary will make sure Potters Bar Town don't get a repeat of their stuttering progress past Takeley when they go to Ware for the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

They needed a 96th-minute winner from Brad Sach to dispose of the Essex Senior League, two levels lower than the Scholars, in the first qualifying round.

Ware are one division below Potters Bar and the Town boss says getting the mentality right is his main priority ahead of the clash at Wodson Park.

"We won't take this game lightly, not one bit," O'Leary insisted. "When the draw came out I thought it could be Takeley all over again.

"It's all about mentality. We've got to make sure the boys turn up with the right mindset.

"As long as we get that right, I have no doubt the level of performance will be enough but we have to make sure the lights are switched on from the start."

It was a completely different side that beat Hornchurch in the last round, producing an excellent performance to secure a 2-0 win.

And the two FA Cup wins have formed part of a long unbeaten run that was added to in style when the Scholars ran out 4-1 winners at Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday night.

O'Leary said: "Being unbeaten in seven games has gave the chaps plenty of confidence but they are a confident bunch so it's positive in the dressing room."

He says the squad came through the match with only minor niggles and a touch of cramp among some, and fully expects the likes of James Budden and Thomas Gogo to be raring to go on Saturday.

