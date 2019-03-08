Advanced search

No progression, no party for Potters Bar Town as they target replay joy in Barnet

PUBLISHED: 11:30 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 20 October 2019

Charlee Adams of Barnet slides in to tackle George Nicholas of Potters Bar Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Charlee Adams of Barnet slides in to tackle George Nicholas of Potters Bar Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lee O'Leary says all thoughts of Potters Bar Town celebrating their sensational and late 1-1 draw with Barnet long into the night were instantly cast out of the players' minds - as they are still determined to carry on their FA Cup adventure for a while longer.

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary on the bench in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOManager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary on the bench in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

The boss was first on the scene to celebrate Andy Lomas's headed equaliser in the 101st minute of Saturday's first round qualifying clash against the National League side.

But if you thought a record crowd against your nearest and bigger neighbours, captured by the BBC cameras, was going to be the Scholars' moment in the sun, think again.

Speaking after Saturday's game O'Leary said: "We could have made it a party atmosphere but that's not the right message to put across. We still we have a chance of progressing.

"We're in the hat for the draw on Monday and who knows what that will bring? That might add a little bit more motivation for the chaps.

"I want them to prepare as best as they can and if that means it is less of a party feel then it will give us more chance."

It was something which defender and goal-scoring hero was in total agreement with.

He said: "It's a big ask but I don't see why not. We came into the game with no fear and after that I don't think there is anything we should be scared of.

"It will be a slightly different game but Lee and Jon [Mackie] will pick us up and we'll go there believing we can get a result, definitely."

The replay is all ticket with the same admission prices as the first game.

Potters Bar fans can purchase theirs from the clubhouse.

A supporters coach will also be going to The Hive with a charge of £5 per passenger.

