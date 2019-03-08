FA Cup: Potters Bar Town and Stevenage find out fate following draw for the first round proper
PUBLISHED: 19:39 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:39 21 October 2019
If Potters Bar Town needed any further encouragement ahead of their replay with Barnet then they got it following the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.
Victory at The Hive tomorrow night (Tuesday) would mean the Scholars would host League One Fleetwood Town, managed by former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton.
The Fishermen currently sit fourth in the division with seven wins and two draws from their 12 games.
Stevenage meanwhile came within a whisker of receiving a bye to the second round as they were one of the last three balls remaining.
However, they will be at home at least with another League One side, Peterborough United, the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.
The Posh sit one place and one point above Fleetwood having played an extra game.
Chichester City, the lowest ranked team left in the tournament, were the lucky team to get a straight passage to the next round, a result of Bury's expulsion from the Football League.
The winners of each match in round one, which will be played between November 8 and November 11, will receive £36,000 from the FA prize fund.
FA Cup first round proper draw in full:
1.Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
2.Oxford City v Solihull Moors
3.Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
4.Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
5.Colchester United v Coventry City
6.Sunderland v Gillingham
7.Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United
8.Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle
9.York City v Altrincham
10.Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale
11.Maidstone United v Torquay United
12.Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree
13.Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
14.Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town v Hartlepool United
15.Cambridge United v Exeter City
16.Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh
17.Salford City v Burton Albion
18.Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town
19.Bristol Rovers v Bromley
20.Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County
21.Walsall v Darlington
22.Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde
23.AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
24.Hayes & Yeading or Poole Town v Oxford United
25.Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
26.Grimsby Town v Newport County
27.Gateshead v Oldham Athletic
28.Mansfield Town v Chorley
29.Dover Athletic v Southend United
30.Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers
31.Carshalton Athletic v Boston United
32.Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
33.Accrington Stanley v Crewe Alexandra
34.POTTERS BAR TOWN or Barnet v Fleetwood Town
35.Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian
36.Maidenhead United or Wealdstone v Rotherham United
37.Blackpool v Morecambe
38.MK Dons v Port Vale
39.Stevenage v Peterborough United
40.Chichester City receive bye