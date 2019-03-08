FA Cup: Potters Bar Town and Stevenage find out fate following draw for the first round proper

George Quarrington-Carter of Potters Bar Town brings the ball clear in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

If Potters Bar Town needed any further encouragement ahead of their replay with Barnet then they got it following the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Stevenage will be hoping for an FA Cup run to take their mind of their league woes. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO Stevenage will be hoping for an FA Cup run to take their mind of their league woes. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Victory at The Hive tomorrow night (Tuesday) would mean the Scholars would host League One Fleetwood Town, managed by former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton.

The Fishermen currently sit fourth in the division with seven wins and two draws from their 12 games.

Stevenage meanwhile came within a whisker of receiving a bye to the second round as they were one of the last three balls remaining.

However, they will be at home at least with another League One side, Peterborough United, the visitors to the Lamex Stadium.

The Posh sit one place and one point above Fleetwood having played an extra game.

Chichester City, the lowest ranked team left in the tournament, were the lucky team to get a straight passage to the next round, a result of Bury's expulsion from the Football League.

The winners of each match in round one, which will be played between November 8 and November 11, will receive £36,000 from the FA prize fund.

FA Cup first round proper draw in full:

1.Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

2.Oxford City v Solihull Moors

3.Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

4.Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

5.Colchester United v Coventry City

6.Sunderland v Gillingham

7.Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United

8.Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle

9.York City v Altrincham

10.Chesterfield or Wrexham v Rochdale

11.Maidstone United v Torquay United

12.Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree

13.Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

14.Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town v Hartlepool United

15.Cambridge United v Exeter City

16.Whitby Town or Stourbridge v Welling United or Eastleigh

17.Salford City v Burton Albion

18.Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United or Billericay Town

19.Bristol Rovers v Bromley

20.Ebbsfleet United or Woking v Notts County

21.Walsall v Darlington

22.Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde

23.AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

24.Hayes & Yeading or Poole Town v Oxford United

25.Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

26.Grimsby Town v Newport County

27.Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

28.Mansfield Town v Chorley

29.Dover Athletic v Southend United

30.Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

31.Carshalton Athletic v Boston United

32.Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

33.Accrington Stanley v Crewe Alexandra

34.POTTERS BAR TOWN or Barnet v Fleetwood Town

35.Macclesfield Town v Kingstonian

36.Maidenhead United or Wealdstone v Rotherham United

37.Blackpool v Morecambe

38.MK Dons v Port Vale

39.Stevenage v Peterborough United

40.Chichester City receive bye