FA Cup draw: Essex calling for Potters Bar Town in first round qualifying

Potters Bar Town are off the Essex for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town will begin what they hope to be a long and fruitful journey in this year's FA Cup in Essex after the draw for the first qualifying round was made.

They will go to either Takeley or White Ensign on September 7, with the two sides set to replay after a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The Scholars went out at this stage last season losing away to Hanwell Town but this is the first year they have entered the competition at this point.

Whoever wins this round will pocket £4,500 while the losers will still claim £1,500.

Elsewhere Wingate & Finchley, conquerors of Welwyn Garden City in the preliminary round, will have another home tie, this time against SSML Premier Division side London Colney.

The Blue Boys' neighbours, Colney Heath, are at home for the first time in this year's competition but have been paired with Southern League Corby Town.

Hitchin Town go to Ely or Wisbech while Royston face Rothwell at home.

First round qualifying draw in full:

1 Thornaby v Ossett United

2 1874 Northwich v Pickering Town

3 Scarborough Athletic v Marske United

4 Lancaster City v Northwich Victoria

5 FC United of Manchester v Atherton Collieries

6 Dunston or Goole v Sunderland RCA

7 Liversedge v Stockton Town

8 Newcastle Benfield v Radcliffe or Runcorn Town

9 Warrington Town v City of Liverpool

10 Charnock Richard or Longridge Town v Irlam

11 Widnes or Mossley v Whitby Town

12 Tadcaster Albion v Ashton United

13 Stalybridge Celtic or West Didsbury & Chorlton v Padiham or Marine

14 Trafford v Bamber Bridge

15 Eccleshill United or Glossop North End v Pontefract Collieries or Hebburn Town

16 South Shields v Colne

17 Maltby Main v Ramsbottom United or Winsford United

18 Brighouse Town or Morpeth Town v Hyde United

19 Seaham Red Star v Witton Albion

20 Kirby Muxloe v Boston Town or Leicester Nirvana

21 Lutterworth Town v Hednesford Town

22 Halesowen Town v Lichfield City

23 Long Eaton United or South Normanton Athletic v Coalville Town

24 Tamworth v Nuneaton Borough

25 Loughborough Dynamo or Sherwood Colliery v Heather St Johns

26 Barwell v Heanor Town or AFC Mansfield

27 Romulus v Buxton

28 Banbury United v Gainsborough Trinity

29 Matlock Town v Basford United

30 Stratford Town v Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels

31 Rushall Olympic v Sheffield

32 Belper Town or Sporting Khalsa v Alvechurch

33 Nantwich Town v Grantham Town

34 Kidsgrove Athletic or Newcastle Town v Cleethorpes Town

35 Sutton Coldfield Town v Redditch United

36 Stafford Rangers v Mickleover Sports

37 Bromsgrove Sporting v Stourbridge

38 Whitchurch Alport v Leek Town

39 Chasetown v Staveley MW

40 Wingate & Finchley v London Colney

41 Soham Town Rangers v Whitton United

42 Takeley or White Ensign v Potters Bar Town

43 Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury

44 Enfield Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

45 Kings Langley v Barking

46 Hornchurch v Kempston Rovers

47 Cheshunt v Brightlingsea Regent

48 Stamford v FC Clacton or Witham Town

49 Biggleswade v Tilbury

50 Basildon United v Coggeshall Town

51 Royston Town v Rothwell Corinthians

52 Histon v Maldon & Tiptree

53 Waltham Abbey v Canvey Island

54 Colney Heath v Corby Town

55 Dunstable Town v Bishop's Stortford

56 Grays Athletic v March Town United

57 Barton Rovers v Romford

58 Aylesbury United v Walthamstow

59 St Ives Town v Berkhamsted

60 FC Romania or Ware v Leiston

61 East Thurrock United v Peterborough Sports

62 Wisbech Town or Ely City v Hitchin Town

63 Bowers & Pitsea v Harlow Town or Brentwood Town

64 Godmanchester Rovers or St Neots Town v Biggleswade Town

65 Hadley v Arlesey Town

66 Dereham Town v Needham Market

67 Lowestoft Town v Thame United or Leighton Town

68 Whitstable Town v Folkestone Invicta

69 Chesham United v Fleet Town

70 Whyteleafe v Merstham

71 Chertsey Town v Sheppey United

72 Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter

73 Hartley Wintney v Spelthorne Sports

74 Bracknell Town v Carshalton Athletic

75 Kingstonian v Walton Casuals

76 Leatherhead v Lewes

77 Hanwell Town v Staines Town

78 South Park v Badshot Lea

79 Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Vardeanians

80 Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers

81 Broadbridge Heath v Worthing

82 Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable or Hayes & Yeading United

83 Harrow Borough v Binfield

84 Horley Town v Balham

85 Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club

86 Westfield v Chipstead or Hassocks

87 Haringey Borough v Herne Bay or AFC Croydon Athletic

88 Corinthian Casuals v Sevenoaks Town

89 Sutton Common Rovers v Beaconsfield Town

90 Ashford United v Farnborough

91 Ramsgate v Arundel

92 Sutton Athletic v Flackwell Heath

93 VCD Athletic or AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields

94 Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne

95 Little Common v Hendon

96 Horsham YMCA v Margate

97 Metropolitan Police v Horsham

98 Weston Super Mare v Fareham Town

99 Cinderford Town v Bideford

100 Didcot Town v Poole Town

101 Truro City v Wimborne Town

102 Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town

103 Bridgwater Town v Bristol Manor Farm

104 Winchester City or AFC Stoneham v Taunton Town

105 Willand Rovers v North Leigh

106 Slimbridge or Burnham v Tiverton Town

107 Hythe & Dibden v Kidlington

108 Tavistock v Shepton Mallet or Melksham Town

109 Highworth Town v Yate Town or Exmouth Town

110 Wantage Town or Thame Rangers v Swindon Supermarine

111 Longlevens v Portland United

112 Thatcham Town v Salisbury

113 Cirencester Town v Gosport Borough

114 Evesham United v Dorchester Town

115 Mangotsfield United v Blackfield & Langley

116 Sholing v Bradford Town