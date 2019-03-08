FA Cup draw: Ware next for Potters Bar Town as St Albans City could go to Weymouth

Josh Hutchinson heads Potters Bar Towns second goal against Hornchurch. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town will need to be on their guard after being drawn away to one of the weekend giant killers in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Ware accounted for Biggleswade Town in the last round thanks to goals from Oluwaseun Akinsnaya and Leigh Rose in a 2-1 success.

Like Potters Bar, the Waders play one step higher than the Blues, who will be full of confidence after that win and a good start to their Isthmian League Division One South Central campaign.

The Scholars meanwhile were impressive as they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Hornchurch, James Budden and Josh Hutchinson on target.

St Albans City meanwhile face a daunting task if they can finally see off Worthing in Tuesday's replay.

National League South rivals Weymouth will be the hosts for the clash, the Terras having already beaten Saints 4-1 this year in what was a hugely disappointing performance at Clarence Park by the home side.

City were seconds away from beating the Mackerel Men on Saturday but gifted the south coast outfit an equaliser in the sixth-minute of stoppage time.

All third qualifying round matches take place on October 5.