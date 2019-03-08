Advanced search

FA Cup draw: Ware next for Potters Bar Town as St Albans City could go to Weymouth

PUBLISHED: 14:40 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 23 September 2019

Josh Hutchinson heads Potters Bar Towns second goal against Hornchurch. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh Hutchinson heads Potters Bar Towns second goal against Hornchurch. Picture: DANNY LOO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town will need to be on their guard after being drawn away to one of the weekend giant killers in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

St Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDENSt Albans City look to defend a cross against Worthing in the FA Cup. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Ware accounted for Biggleswade Town in the last round thanks to goals from Oluwaseun Akinsnaya and Leigh Rose in a 2-1 success.

Like Potters Bar, the Waders play one step higher than the Blues, who will be full of confidence after that win and a good start to their Isthmian League Division One South Central campaign.

The Scholars meanwhile were impressive as they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Hornchurch, James Budden and Josh Hutchinson on target.

St Albans City meanwhile face a daunting task if they can finally see off Worthing in Tuesday's replay.

National League South rivals Weymouth will be the hosts for the clash, the Terras having already beaten Saints 4-1 this year in what was a hugely disappointing performance at Clarence Park by the home side.

City were seconds away from beating the Mackerel Men on Saturday but gifted the south coast outfit an equaliser in the sixth-minute of stoppage time.

All third qualifying round matches take place on October 5.

Most Read

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Thousands of people stranded abroad after Thomas Cook ceases trading

Thomas Cook in Welwyn Garden City is closing after the company ceased trading. Picture: Kevin Lines

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

New interactive app shows Knebworth House through the ages

The new Knebworth Watch app shows how Knebworth House might have looked during different periods in history. This picture of the house is from July 2019. Picture: Alan Davies

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Extra Fleabag screening announced for Welwyn Garden City’s Campus West cinema

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series, and outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Fleabag', poses in the press room at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Toyah Willcox to play St Albans concert

Toyah will be appearing in concert at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by The Alban Arena

FA Cup draw: Ware next for Potters Bar Town as St Albans City could go to Weymouth

Josh Hutchinson heads Potters Bar Towns second goal against Hornchurch. Picture: DANNY LOO

Exclusive Q&A with film director at special Welwyn Garden City cinema screening

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists