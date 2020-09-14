Home games for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City after draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round

Both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City have been handed home ties following the draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Welwyn saw off Essex Senior League side Saffron Walden Town with a 2-0 on Saturday and their reward will bring Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Bishop’s Stortford to Herns Lane on Tuesday, September 22.

The Blues struggled last year, parting company with manager Jamie Cureton midway through the campaign, and were 17th when the season was voided.

Potters Bar Town won both meetings against Stortford last year and the Scholars will also face one of their divisional rivals this time around.

East Thurrock United will visit the LA Construction Stadium with the Scholars hoping for a similar outcome to their only meeting last season, a 3-1 success back in August at the Rocks’ home of Rookery Hill.

The furthest Welwyn have gone in the competition is the third qualifying round which they reached in 1998 and 2005.

The Scholars had two famous meetings with National League Barnet last season in the fourth qualifying round, eventually going out 3-1 in the replay after attracting a record crowd of 2,011 to the first encounter.

The prize fund will give each winner in this round £2,250 while the losing teams receive £750.