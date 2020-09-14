Advanced search

Home games for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City after draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round

PUBLISHED: 13:45 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 14 September 2020

Welwyn Garden City celebrate their first goal in the 2-0 win over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City celebrate their first goal in the 2-0 win over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City have been handed home ties following the draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Potters Bar Town will be hoping for more FA Cup memories like last year against Barnet. Picture: DANNY LOOPotters Bar Town will be hoping for more FA Cup memories like last year against Barnet. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn saw off Essex Senior League side Saffron Walden Town with a 2-0 on Saturday and their reward will bring Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Bishop’s Stortford to Herns Lane on Tuesday, September 22.

The Blues struggled last year, parting company with manager Jamie Cureton midway through the campaign, and were 17th when the season was voided.

Potters Bar Town won both meetings against Stortford last year and the Scholars will also face one of their divisional rivals this time around.

East Thurrock United will visit the LA Construction Stadium with the Scholars hoping for a similar outcome to their only meeting last season, a 3-1 success back in August at the Rocks’ home of Rookery Hill.

The furthest Welwyn have gone in the competition is the third qualifying round which they reached in 1998 and 2005.

The Scholars had two famous meetings with National League Barnet last season in the fourth qualifying round, eventually going out 3-1 in the replay after attracting a record crowd of 2,011 to the first encounter.

The prize fund will give each winner in this round £2,250 while the losing teams receive £750.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Police disperse rave near Potters Bar after large gatherings become illegal

Herts police seized this equipment in Berkhamsted. Picture: Herts police

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Rolling Stones star tops the UK album charts again

The cover of The Rolling Stones' chart-topping reissue of album Goats Head Soup. Picture: EJacobs Photography

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Police disperse rave near Potters Bar after large gatherings become illegal

Herts police seized this equipment in Berkhamsted. Picture: Herts police

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar driver charged with dangerous driving and GBH after crash

Police Car

Home games for both Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City after draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round

Welwyn Garden City celebrate their first goal in the 2-0 win over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup preliminary round. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Cancer charity’s urgent Herts appeal over fundraising crisis and ‘tsunami of demand’

Macmillan Cancer Support is concerned it will lose £20 million in fundraising due to people not taking part in the charity's coffee morning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of Macmillan Cancer Support