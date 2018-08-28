Enfield loss provides lesson for Scholars to learn from

Potters Bar Town need to follow the example of Enfield Town and Haringey Borough and develop a ruthless streak according to joint manager Scott Cousins if they are start climbing back up the Bostik Premier Division table.

Saturday’s 2-1 reverse against the Towners followed a 1-0 loss at league leaders Haringey in their last outing.

And these aren’t the only examples of narrow and late defeats since Cousins and Lee O’Leary took over at the Pakex in October.

Cousins said: “We’re in a bit of a rut at the minute and sometimes the luck goes against you but the workrate and the effort has been tremendous.

“We just tend to come out of these 50/50 games with a loss.

“If you look at the likes of Haringey and Enfield, they will get seven or eight wins out of 10 close matches.

“We lose seven or eight so that’s what we need to learn. We have to be ruthless and stingy and give nothing away.

“We just need a little bit more concentration towards the end and a little bit more ugliness and professionalism to see games out.

“We need to be happy taking a draw sometimes rather than come away with no points.”

A record attendance of 504 at the Parkfield ground saw Sean Bonnett-Johnson fire the Scholars into a fifth-minute lead but that was wiped out three minutes later by Mohammadu Faal’s turn and shot.

And just as it looked like a draw would be a fair return, Marc Weatherstone slammed in the winner four minutes from time after an incredible double save from Berkley Laurencin.

Cousins said: “We always ask them to start on the front foot, play with no fear, be aggressive and take the game to the opposition.

“We didn’t get a chance to build on that because we conceded so quickly.

“Going into half-time I thought a draw was fair and coming to the end of the game neither team had done enough to win it.

“But we’ve come away with no points so we have to learn from that.”

The result lifts Enfield up to third while Bar slip to 15th in the Isthmian League’s top flight.

Their first game of 2019 is away to Leatherhead on Saturday while Brightlingsea Regent provide the opposition for the Pakex Stadium’s first match in the New Year on January 12.