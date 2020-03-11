Advanced search

Positivity and potential can help Welwyn Garden City reverse their slump says Elliot Bailey

PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 11 March 2020

Elliot Bailey is pleased to back in action for WGC after an ankle injury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Elliot Bailey is pleased to back in action for WGC after an ankle injury. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Positivity is something Elliot Bailey has in abundance and it means he is confident that both he and Welwyn Garden City will soon be back to their very best.

The striker has been out with an ankle ligament problem but appeared for the first time in seven weeks when he came off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to North Leigh on Saturday.

He followed that up with his first start on Tuesday night but that too ended in a loss, City going down 4-2 to Daventry Town.

But while that equals their worst run of the Southern League Division One Central season, Bailey believes in the ability of the squad to change their fortunes.

He said: 'At the start of the season we were so good out wide but the pitches were allowing you to beat your man and cross it.

'You can't run with the ball at the minute and I feel sorry for Callum [Stead] and Jordan [Watson].

'I'm not 100 per cent fit either. My runs aren't where I want them to be. I had that half chance at the end and normally I'd come onto that.

'I will get there, I'm always positive, and the goals will come.

'We're in a good position in the league and every team goes through a blip, we've just to get our heads down and get through it.

'Look at Liverpool. They've had two or three [defeats] and it's about how you react to it.

'We can either lumber around and lose two or three more or we can come out the other side.

'We've had a fantastic season so if we can get our heads down, work hard in training on Thursday, we can go to Yaxley and get a result.

'We've got the potential to do it, we just need a bit of belief.'

Welwyn sit fourth still and have a gap of seven points to the chasing pack.

One of them is Saturday's opponents and Bailey hopes their artificial surface can help snap the losing streak.

Either way he is willing to do whatever he can, as one of the senior members of the team, to help pull the club through.

'This is the first time we have had a test,' he admitted.

'We have a lot of young boys in there so some of the more experienced boys like Dave [Keenleyside], Jay Rolfe and myself need to keep them ticking over.

'I'm 25 but I've playing at this level and above since I was 17 so I'm definitely one of the more experienced boys in the changing room.

'I'm an older head on younger shoulders and I'll do my best.

'We're better away from home. We've gone to Coleshill on an artificial pitch and ground out a result.

'I think it will suit us.

'This is the first time we have lost two games in a row but we'll bounce back and we'll be fine.

'We've just got to believe in ourselves.'

