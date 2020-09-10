Welwyn Garden City’s Elliot Bailey looking at golden boot ahead of new season

Elliot Bailey has set his sights on the golden boot. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City head into the first competitive game of the season when they take on Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup but while a cup run is just one team goal this year, striker Elliot Bailey has a more personal one.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Injury beset his campaign last year and ironically just as he appeared to be over the worst of it, the season was brought to an abrupt end.

Lockdown actually helped him put the worries behind him and buoyed by a couple of goals and a full pre-season, he has now set his sights on the golden boot.

“It’s been nice actually,” he said. “Being a PE teacher by trade I’ve been out running and in competition with other members of the staff, doing regular 5k’s and keeping myself fit.

“It’s helped me and I feel really fit now. I’m feeling good in training and definitely up for the season.

“Goals are important in pre-season and it’s nice to go on a little run but it’s when the season comes, that’s when I want to be pushing and getting goals every week.

“Usually in pre-season you get a lot of new players and they need to learn how the team works and how we play.

“But as we’ve kept the spine of the team we’ll definitely be kicking on and we’ll be up there and around it.

“I want to be up there as the top scorer in the league. It’s going to be tough and there are a lot of good strikers that I know.

“We always keep in contact and there’s a little competition going around.

“Lewis Toomey [of Berkhamsted] is always up and around it and I remember playing with him at St Albans so I’ll keep him in my sights.”

Bailey has been used in a number of different roles through the pre-season, from part of a two to a lone striker flanked by two wide forwards.

He said: “As a lone striker it’s important that the whole team is pulling around you and at times I’ve felt we’ve been too wide as a front three.

“That will come in time. Some of us have never played together before.

“We’ll work on that in training and hopefully the goals will come, whether I’m scoring them or getting the assists.”