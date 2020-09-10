Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City’s Elliot Bailey looking at golden boot ahead of new season

PUBLISHED: 14:02 11 September 2020

Elliot Bailey has set his sights on the golden boot. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Elliot Bailey has set his sights on the golden boot. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Welwyn Garden City head into the first competitive game of the season when they take on Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup but while a cup run is just one team goal this year, striker Elliot Bailey has a more personal one.

Injury beset his campaign last year and ironically just as he appeared to be over the worst of it, the season was brought to an abrupt end.

Lockdown actually helped him put the worries behind him and buoyed by a couple of goals and a full pre-season, he has now set his sights on the golden boot.

“It’s been nice actually,” he said. “Being a PE teacher by trade I’ve been out running and in competition with other members of the staff, doing regular 5k’s and keeping myself fit.

“It’s helped me and I feel really fit now. I’m feeling good in training and definitely up for the season.

“Goals are important in pre-season and it’s nice to go on a little run but it’s when the season comes, that’s when I want to be pushing and getting goals every week.

“Usually in pre-season you get a lot of new players and they need to learn how the team works and how we play.

“But as we’ve kept the spine of the team we’ll definitely be kicking on and we’ll be up there and around it.

“I want to be up there as the top scorer in the league. It’s going to be tough and there are a lot of good strikers that I know.

“We always keep in contact and there’s a little competition going around.

“Lewis Toomey [of Berkhamsted] is always up and around it and I remember playing with him at St Albans so I’ll keep him in my sights.”

Bailey has been used in a number of different roles through the pre-season, from part of a two to a lone striker flanked by two wide forwards.

He said: “As a lone striker it’s important that the whole team is pulling around you and at times I’ve felt we’ve been too wide as a front three.

“That will come in time. Some of us have never played together before.

“We’ll work on that in training and hopefully the goals will come, whether I’m scoring them or getting the assists.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Poppy, 5, ‘traumatised’ after throat ‘slit’ in Hatfield Asda accident

Poppy hurt her neck on the clothes rail, left, and was taken to Lister Hospital, right. Picture: Supplied by the Williams family.

Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family

Hatfield school confirms coronavirus case and sends year group home to self-isolate

St Philip Howard primary school

Whole year group at Stanborough School to study from home for two weeks after confirmed coronavirus case

Stanborough School. Picture: Danny Loo

Appeal to find relatives of Welwyn Garden City woman who passed away

The council are trying to find family and friends of a lady who recently passed away. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s Elliot Bailey looking at golden boot ahead of new season

Elliot Bailey has set his sights on the golden boot. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertsmere designated area of concern by Department of Health

Hertsmere Borough Council leader Cllr Morris Bright and MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden. Picture: Oliver Dowden's office

‘Outstanding’ corporate director to take over as chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Ka Ng is likely to become the new chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBC

Temporary closure of Digswell Park Road to build path for walking and cycling

Digswell Park Road will be temporarily closed from next week to allow works to take place. Picture: one.network

Outpouring of grief felt by Hatfield as mum, 32, dies

The Pearl in White Lion Square (left) and Emma and Lauren Currell (right). Pictures: Supplied by Currell family