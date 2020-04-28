Welwyn Garden City youngster Eddie Corbitt remaining grounded as professional dream moves closer at Luton Town

Former Welwyn Pegasus junior Eddie Corbitt has been offered a two-year scholarship with Luton Town. Archant

Eddie Corbitt’s dream of becoming a professional footballer remains firmly on track but the Welwyn Garden City youngster has a mature on his shoulders and is taking nothing for granted.

The 16-year-old has been with Championship outfit Luton Town for the last eight years and in November signed a two-year scholarship deal.

At the end of this period lies the possibility of that coveted professional contract but he knows that even his absolute best may still not be good enough.

And he already has a back-up plan.

Corbitt said: “I’ve signed a two-year deal until I’m 18 but because of the virus I don’t know what will happen next.

“The original plan was I’d be there for two years and I’d have to do a BTEC, mainly to do with sport, alongside the football.

“When I get my GCSE results in August I could have the option of doing an A-Level too.

“A BTEC just consists of doing your coaching badges. There is a slim chance of becoming a professional footballer, I think it’s only one per cent, so this is a good thing to fall back on if things don’t go the way I want them to.

“This is definitely the back-up.”

But the life of a pro is the one that has dominated the Ridgeway Academy pupil’s mind from a very young age.

And he is hoping the scholarship can take him on the final steps to that reward.

He said: “I originally started my football in Spain. We used to live there and I got scouted for Villareal and I played there for a couple of years.

“When we moved back here I played for Welwyn Pegasus and then from eight I went to Luton.

“When they signed me I had to stop playing for Pegasus. They do allow it if you are in the pre-academy but as I was in the academy then Luton was my sole club.

“I want to gain as much as experience as I can. It depends on if we go up a category in the academy system but if we do then we’ll play the likes of Crystal Palace and QPR, some really good teams.

“I want to play them. I’ve played some really good teams since I’ve been here, don’t get me wrong, but the games were usually against the likes of Stevenage and MK Dons.

“Obviously I want to be playing the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“The sole focus at the moment is developing my ability and you do get a better tactical understanding playing these games.

“I want to play bigger teams but also get the experience of playing in non-league and adult football.

“I want my life and my career to be solely football.”

He feels he is at the right place too, with the Hatters having a reputation of producing talented youngsters.

That is something he has seen at first hand.

“There has been a massive transition in the club,” admitted Corbitt. “When I first joined we had to hire pitches but they now have their own training ground, there’s more structure.

“The owner is very big on the academy.

“There were two players in the summer leave James Justin, who was there from 13, was sold for around £6m to Leicester City.

“We have reviews of our performances every six week from the coaches. They do powerpoints on where you excelled and where you can improve.

“Seeing that really does help me focus on what I need.

“I’ve played up into the scholars [last season] and some don’t get the game time so then send them out on loan to the likes of Hitchin Town.

“They all come back and say they have really enjoyed it.

“It’s really good experience and I think I would benefit from it but at the same time I want to prove myself at Luton.”