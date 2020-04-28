Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City youngster Eddie Corbitt remaining grounded as professional dream moves closer at Luton Town

PUBLISHED: 08:27 30 April 2020

Former Welwyn Pegasus junior Eddie Corbitt has been offered a two-year scholarship with Luton Town.

Former Welwyn Pegasus junior Eddie Corbitt has been offered a two-year scholarship with Luton Town.

Archant

Eddie Corbitt’s dream of becoming a professional footballer remains firmly on track but the Welwyn Garden City youngster has a mature on his shoulders and is taking nothing for granted.

The 16-year-old has been with Championship outfit Luton Town for the last eight years and in November signed a two-year scholarship deal.

At the end of this period lies the possibility of that coveted professional contract but he knows that even his absolute best may still not be good enough.

And he already has a back-up plan.

Corbitt said: “I’ve signed a two-year deal until I’m 18 but because of the virus I don’t know what will happen next.

“The original plan was I’d be there for two years and I’d have to do a BTEC, mainly to do with sport, alongside the football.

“When I get my GCSE results in August I could have the option of doing an A-Level too.

“A BTEC just consists of doing your coaching badges. There is a slim chance of becoming a professional footballer, I think it’s only one per cent, so this is a good thing to fall back on if things don’t go the way I want them to.

“This is definitely the back-up.”

But the life of a pro is the one that has dominated the Ridgeway Academy pupil’s mind from a very young age.

And he is hoping the scholarship can take him on the final steps to that reward.

He said: “I originally started my football in Spain. We used to live there and I got scouted for Villareal and I played there for a couple of years.

“When we moved back here I played for Welwyn Pegasus and then from eight I went to Luton.

“When they signed me I had to stop playing for Pegasus. They do allow it if you are in the pre-academy but as I was in the academy then Luton was my sole club.

“I want to gain as much as experience as I can. It depends on if we go up a category in the academy system but if we do then we’ll play the likes of Crystal Palace and QPR, some really good teams.

“I want to play them. I’ve played some really good teams since I’ve been here, don’t get me wrong, but the games were usually against the likes of Stevenage and MK Dons.

“Obviously I want to be playing the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“The sole focus at the moment is developing my ability and you do get a better tactical understanding playing these games.

“I want to play bigger teams but also get the experience of playing in non-league and adult football.

“I want my life and my career to be solely football.”

He feels he is at the right place too, with the Hatters having a reputation of producing talented youngsters.

That is something he has seen at first hand.

“There has been a massive transition in the club,” admitted Corbitt. “When I first joined we had to hire pitches but they now have their own training ground, there’s more structure.

“The owner is very big on the academy.

“There were two players in the summer leave James Justin, who was there from 13, was sold for around £6m to Leicester City.

“We have reviews of our performances every six week from the coaches. They do powerpoints on where you excelled and where you can improve.

“Seeing that really does help me focus on what I need.

“I’ve played up into the scholars [last season] and some don’t get the game time so then send them out on loan to the likes of Hitchin Town.

“They all come back and say they have really enjoyed it.

“It’s really good experience and I think I would benefit from it but at the same time I want to prove myself at Luton.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Matthew Boylan hoping Lincoln City scholarship leads to as good a career as hero Paddy Kenny

Former Welwyn Pegasus junior Matthew Boylan has signed a two-year scholarship deal with Lincoln City.

Welwyn Garden City youngster Eddie Corbitt remaining grounded as professional dream moves closer at Luton Town

Former Welwyn Pegasus junior Eddie Corbitt has been offered a two-year scholarship with Luton Town.

Herts volunteers supplying PPE in fight against coronavirus urged to check safety standards online

Hertfordshire's Local Resilience Forum has issued online guidance for volunteer PPE makers to ensure PPE meets the necessary standards to keep people safe from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Herts CCG

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City exhibition explores ‘a marriage of town and country’

A WGC photobook on display in the Welwyn Garden City: By Wisdom and Design exhibition at Mill Green Museum.
Drive 24