Dylan Ebengo loving life at Welwyn Garden City despite team’s struggles on the pitch

PUBLISHED: 10:02 05 April 2019

Dylan Ebengo says he is continually learning since joining Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dylan Ebengo says the move to step four football with Welwyn Garden City is a fantastic learning curve and one he is still relishing.

He made the move from Essex Senior League side Clapton, who play one step below City, having also played for Cheshunt.

The move up the divisions has not tripped the centre-half up through as he has been hugely impressive in his outings for the Citizens.

And he believes his time at places like Clapton, and the experience that brought of senior men’s football, gives him a slight edge over some of his equally young team-mates.

He said: “For me it’s been a bit different. I was playing in the lower league with Clapton which was a bit different.

“You got more time on the ball and while you got good quality players, you’ve also got players who are there just to play Saturday football.

“But when you step up there’s more structure. You’ve got boys on loan, boys from professional clubs so for me it’s amazing to play alongside them.

“But at the end of the day it’s just football. Whether you’re from a pro-club or whether you don’t speak much English, when you’re on that pitch it’s about doing what you can individually and bringing yourself together as a team.

“It’s been a good step up but I’m just 22 so for me it’s about learning from our defeats and learning from our great spells when we have the ball.”

It has been a baptism of fire for the modest yet tenacious centre-half, as it has for the rest of the squad with just one win in 19 games.

However, he says the responsibility for that lies with the team, with everything else he has found at Herns Lane being “brilliant”.

“The confidence is still very high,” he said. “The management is still top notch, they give us all the details about what they want us to do but after that it’s all about us.

“We can’t really look to the management and say this is going wrong or that’s going wrong.

“It’s 11 v 11 at the end of the day so you have to go and do your job.

“We’ve got brilliant facilities, we’ve got all the tactics, we have an excellent warm-up and there are some nice coaches in there, brilliant chairman, vice-chairman, everyone.

“Collectively it’s been great.”

