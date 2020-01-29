Dylan Ebengo back and ready to help take Welwyn Garden City to promotion

Dylan Ebengo has just returned from injury. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dylan Ebengo is hoping his return to fitness can help Welwyn Garden City secure promotion come the end of the season.

The combative defender and favourite of the Herns Lane faithful has been out for a number of weeks with a troublesome injury but a starring role at Thame United on Saturday and a solid 45 minutes in Tuesday night's success against Barton Rovers shows he is well on his way back to his best.

And he is ready to help the Citizens in any way he can over the business end of the season.

"It feels good to be back," he said. "It's tough to watch from the side-line.

"You get injuries in a team but all the boys have been excellent and we have had to test ourselves and keep as fit as possible.

"The management have been great at keeping us all on our toes and competitive at the same time.

"At the start of the season people probably expected us to be in the bottom half of the table but it feels good to be the surprise package.

"We'll carry on pushing and you never know how it will end up.

"The main thing is to just enjoy every game and work as hard as possible as a team."