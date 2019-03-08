Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stalemate at Enfield but Bar show plenty of character to bounce back from setbacks

PUBLISHED: 12:32 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 27 August 2019

Potters Bar Town celebrate during their 2-2 draw at Enfield in the Isthmian Premier Division. Picture: ALEX BARNHAM

Potters Bar Town celebrate during their 2-2 draw at Enfield in the Isthmian Premier Division. Picture: ALEX BARNHAM

Archant

Potters Bar Town earned a battling 2-2 draw away to neighbours Enfield Town after a mad couple of minutes just before half-time had threatened to undo all their hard work.

Josh Hutchinson made it five for the season on nine minutes to put the Scholars in front but two goals in two minutes from Ken Charles and Mohammed Faal gave the hosts the lead.

Brad Sach though made sure of the point though with a header on 54 minutes.

A draw may have been the fairest result but the visitors to Donkey Lane certainly finished the stronger and looked the more likely to get a winner.

The chief reason for this was their set-pieces, expertly delivered more often than not by George Craddock.

It was his corner that gave Hutchinson his goal, although initially it appeared as if it had been Sach who had powered the header home.

This kept the visitors in the ascendancy and any attack from the hosts seemed to flounder on the typically disciplined and solid back line.

Sam Youngs did miss a glorious one-on-one chance with Bar keeper Matt Nolan when he blazed the effort over the top but he was heavily involved when Enfield found themselves level.

A neat one-two between him and Charles and a flick by Lewis Taaffe saw Charles go through and make no mistake.

Two minutes later the home side were ahead when a corner from Sam Hatton found the head of Faal at the near post and the big striker nodded home.

But Potters Bar were back on terms in the 54th minute, this time there was no doubt that it was Sach who got on the end of Craddock's corner.

A superb save by Nathan McDonald prevented Hutchinson from adding a third for the Scholars while Thomas Gogo fired wide after a quick break.

The scorching temperatures and a second game in three days unquestionably played its part as the tempo dropped away in the closing stages.

But yet more Bar corners threatened to provide a winner.

Another Craddock effort was headed wide by James Budden and with Enfield struggling to hold on, a delivery from Keagan Cole created plenty of problems in the box but no goal.

Bar face Cray Wanderers at home on Saturday.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Plans to turn industrial unit to church in Welwyn Garden City

An industrial unit in Welwyn Garden City could be the new location of the church. Picture: Pixabay.

Who to see and when at Knebworth’s Cool Britannia music festival

Cool Britannia Festival 2018 at Knebworth. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Stalemate at Enfield but Bar show plenty of character to bounce back from setbacks

Potters Bar Town celebrate during their 2-2 draw at Enfield in the Isthmian Premier Division. Picture: ALEX BARNHAM

Potters Bar and Harpenden at opposite ends of the play-off spectrum after Bar win

Harpenden V Potters Bar - Potters Bar celebrate taking a Harpenden wicket. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Spitfire wows Burnham Green festivalgoers on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Festival 2019. Picture: John Andrews.

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Clever Mensah uses his head to grab dramatic equaliser for still unbeaten Citizens

Carl Mensahs stoppage-time goal earned WGC a point at home to Berkhamsted. Picture: TGS PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists