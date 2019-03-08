Stalemate at Enfield but Bar show plenty of character to bounce back from setbacks

Potters Bar Town celebrate during their 2-2 draw at Enfield in the Isthmian Premier Division. Picture: ALEX BARNHAM Archant

Potters Bar Town earned a battling 2-2 draw away to neighbours Enfield Town after a mad couple of minutes just before half-time had threatened to undo all their hard work.

Josh Hutchinson made it five for the season on nine minutes to put the Scholars in front but two goals in two minutes from Ken Charles and Mohammed Faal gave the hosts the lead.

Brad Sach though made sure of the point though with a header on 54 minutes.

A draw may have been the fairest result but the visitors to Donkey Lane certainly finished the stronger and looked the more likely to get a winner.

The chief reason for this was their set-pieces, expertly delivered more often than not by George Craddock.

It was his corner that gave Hutchinson his goal, although initially it appeared as if it had been Sach who had powered the header home.

This kept the visitors in the ascendancy and any attack from the hosts seemed to flounder on the typically disciplined and solid back line.

Sam Youngs did miss a glorious one-on-one chance with Bar keeper Matt Nolan when he blazed the effort over the top but he was heavily involved when Enfield found themselves level.

A neat one-two between him and Charles and a flick by Lewis Taaffe saw Charles go through and make no mistake.

Two minutes later the home side were ahead when a corner from Sam Hatton found the head of Faal at the near post and the big striker nodded home.

But Potters Bar were back on terms in the 54th minute, this time there was no doubt that it was Sach who got on the end of Craddock's corner.

A superb save by Nathan McDonald prevented Hutchinson from adding a third for the Scholars while Thomas Gogo fired wide after a quick break.

The scorching temperatures and a second game in three days unquestionably played its part as the tempo dropped away in the closing stages.

But yet more Bar corners threatened to provide a winner.

Another Craddock effort was headed wide by James Budden and with Enfield struggling to hold on, a delivery from Keagan Cole created plenty of problems in the box but no goal.

Bar face Cray Wanderers at home on Saturday.