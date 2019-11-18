Rain pain for Welwyn as games are washed out

Jack Bradshaw, seen playing for Biggleswade Town, is now a player-coach at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast for the rest of the week after seeing their last two games cancelled due to waterlogged pitches.

They were due to play at North Leigh in a Southern League fixture on Saturday while Hitchin Town was the destination on Monday for a Herts Senior Cup tie until the weather intervened.

They will have fingers crossed that Saturday's home game against Yaxley goes ahead.

Off the pitch though there has been another change, with Jack Bradshaw changing his job title from player to player-coach.

The 30-year-old experienced full-back joined the Citizens from Biggleswade Town in the summer and counts Stevenage and Royston Town as former clubs.

Ironton told the club's website: "In his relatively short time with us, Jack has impressed everyone at the club with his dedication, commitment and professionalism.

"He wants to make the move into coaching and we're very happy to have him join the management team."