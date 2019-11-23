Disappointment over performance for Nick Ironton despite Welwyn Garden City beating Yaxley

WGC manager Nick Ironton (seated, middle) with assistant Jon Stevenson (left) and first-team coach Ricci Crace (right). Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

There was pleasure at the 3-2 win but Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton was not impressed with the performance of his side against Yaxley.

Eusebio Da Silva and Elliot Bailey put the Citizens into a 2-0 lead at half-time and for the first 20 minutes of the second half they looked on course for a comfortable three points.

However, two goals in three minutes midway through brought the Cuckoos level and they looked the more likely to claim the win until Callum Stead's individual goal on 84 minutes.

And Ironton said the dramatic fall-away in form was simply down to not sticking to the plan.

He said: "They did everything I asked of them in the first-half. They carried out the instructions but then I told them what would happen in the second half and it did.

"Some of the players have to take on board instructions and do what they are told to do.

"We gave two poor goals away and fortunately we got out of jail by a really good individual goal by Callum Stead.

"I'm pleased with the win but I'm not happy because we won't win anything if we keep conceding goals. We haven't had a clean sheet since September.

"That's not a good sign.

"They didn't have a shot for 60 minutes. We were so comfortable. We were up against it at 2-2 and the only solace was we had the character to come back and get the winner at the end.

"Over the 90 minutes we probably did deserve it but we should have mad it a lot easier."

The City boss was also not blaming a changed line-up or the fact they haven't played in two weeks because of postponements.

"There were five of my better players missing but that's no excuse," said Ironton. "This is what we've got at the moment. We haven't got the capacity to take 24 players and keep everybody happy.

"We have to cut our cloth accordingly.

"[Not playing] doesn't help. They have trained hard but we had a good bit of momentum

"That's how close it is in football. It's just a snap away and I've tried to explain it to them.

"But a lot of them are young and a lot are inexperienced and I've asked them to take on a lot of information.

"It's only been six months since I've been here.

"They'll get it and if they don't, they won't be here."