Potters Bar boss Lee O'Leary 'can't ask for more' after confident Carshalton win

Brad Sach opened the scoring for Potters Bar Town against Carshalton Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A 2-0 win on the opening day of the season against Carshalton Athletic was as near to perfect as it gets for Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary.

Josh Hutchinson starred for Potters Bar Town against Carshalton Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO Josh Hutchinson starred for Potters Bar Town against Carshalton Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Isthmian Premier League side have had a busy summer sprucing up their Pakex Stadium home with new dugouts and goal nets mixing with the two new stands and a much-improved playing surface.

And the feeling of renewal and a fresh start after last season's struggles has only been boosted by the success.

"There was a good atmosphere down here," said O'Leary. "The boys were pumped up and raring to go and they carried out the game plan perfectly.

"The wind was up but the boys adapted and dealt with each of the different 45 minutes.

Manager Lee O'Leary 'couldn't have asked for more' as Potters Bar Town started with a 2-0 win against Carshalton Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager Lee O'Leary 'couldn't have asked for more' as Potters Bar Town started with a 2-0 win against Carshalton Athletic. Picture: DANNY LOO

"I genuinely can't ask for more, not only how the game went but for individuals.

"The 13 we used were all outstanding. There wasn't one of them who was below par.

"That is encouraging but they have set their standards now, as clichéd as that sounds.

"They have to turn in performances like that week in, week out now."

Second-half goals from Brad Sach and Josh Hutchinson brought the three points in a match which saw visiting centre-half Daniel Pappoe forced in goal for over an hour after an injury to regular stopper Billy Bishop.

The strong wind was another factor to overcome but the Scholars did just that with a fine performance at both ends of the pitch.

He said: "We've got a bit of everything in the squad. What I tried to do in the summer was make sure we were good going forward because I know we've got the right personnel defensively to keep clean sheets.

"All over the pitch there was a hunger and desire to stop the opposition from playing and when we got the ball there were some real glimpses of quality."

O'Leary was still trying to keep his feet on the ground but has the upmost confidence in his side.

"As opening days go I couldn't be happier but we still need to build on it," said O'Leary

"We've got a good squad of players and it's going to be hard to keep them all happy. There will be disappointed faces from one week to the next with people being left but it is important we get the attitude right.

"I don't want to get carried away but with the characters and personnel we've got in there, we're heading in the right direction."