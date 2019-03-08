Dean Barker admits lure of managing at step three was key behind 'hard decision' to leave Welwyn Garden City

Dean Barker has nothing but praise for Welwyn Garden City after leaving to become manager of Kings Langley. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Dean Barker said it was the lure of managing at a higher level that convinced him to switch from Welwyn Garden City to Kings Langley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ambition of the popular manager has never been hidden and although content with life in Southern League Division One Central with the Citizens, the chance to step up the Premier Division was the main reason behind his decision.

That said, the approach was as much of a shock to him as it was to everybody else.

"Yeah, it came as a surprise to me too," he told WHTSport. "I was sitting in Lanzarote when Phil Ravitz [from WGC] rang me to say there was an approach from Kings Langley.

"That was on Thursday and I didn't come home until Sunday so I had plenty of time to mull it over.

"It was the right thing to do to speak to them but Welwyn understand that and they didn't want to stop me progressing.

"It was a hard decision but I want to manage as high as I can and ultimately that was the main lure.

"Who knows where it can lead?"

The departure from Herns Lane has seen both parties praise each other as well as Kings Langely for their conduct in the negotiations.

But Barker was keen to stress just how much he wanted to thank Welwyn.

He said: "They've been great with me, good as gold, and I'm proud of what we achieved there.

"I can't speak highly enough of them."