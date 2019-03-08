Advanced search

Shock and 'regret' at Welwyn Garden City as Dean Barker leaves for Kings Langley

PUBLISHED: 11:02 06 June 2019

Dean Barker has left Welwyn Garden City to take up the manager's post at Kings Langley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dean Barker has left Welwyn Garden City to take up the manager's post at Kings Langley. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City's summer plans have been thrown into turmoil after the shock departure of manager Dean Barker.

The former Cockfosters and Northwood man have originally agreed to stay on at Herns Lane for another season at the beginning of May.

But he has now taken up a post with Kings Langley, who play one division higher than the Citizens.

A statement from the club talked of its "regret" at the news, which comes less than a month before their first pre-season friendly on July 2 against Burnham.

The club siad: "All at Welwyn Garden City Football Club wish Dean and his management team good fortune in their time with Kings Langley and thank them for their professionalism and dedication during their six-month tenure at Herns Lane.

"Dean and his team leave us on the best of terms and they will always be welcome back at Herns Lane.

"Our search for a successor begins immediately and we would hope to make an appointment within the next fortnight."

Speaking on Twitter, Barker said: "Firstly a huge thank you to everyone at WGC FC for their support and the professional way they have helped with the situation.

" I can't wait to get started at Kings Langley and am honoured to be given this opportunity to manage a club I know well at step three."

