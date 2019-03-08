Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

De Havilland win Maynard Cup with victory over Countess Anne

PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 April 2019

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

Archant

De Havilland have been crowned winners of the Maynard Cup after a 3-0 win over Countess Anne.

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

The 42nd running of the final, held at Hertfordshire Sports Village, saw the Travellers Lane-based primary school forced to dig deep in a typically competitive encounter.

It was so tight that neither team could find a breakthrough in the first period.

But all that changed after the break as De Havilland pushed on and took the lead with a great strike from distance.

Spurred on a second soon followed with a surge forward littered with neat inter-passing.

Countess Anne continued to battle and good teamwork led to a double save by the De Havilland goalkeeper.

It proved to be a decisive moment in the contest as De Havilland wrapped things up shortly after with a shot from the edge of the area.

A spokesman said: “Both teams did themselves proud with their effort and conduct.”

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to be screened at Welwyn Garden City open-air cinema

Cinema On The Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre in August with eight films being screened over three days. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

De Havilland win Maynard Cup with victory over Countess Anne

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

Dinosaurs, Mr Bloom and Dick & Dom announced for Hertfordshire festival’s family entertainment

Mr Bloom & His Band will be appearing at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Carley Stansfield / Studio C Photography.

Camera, binoculars and jewellery stolen from Welwyn Garden City home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information which could assist their investigation into a burglary in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied.

A1(M) J6 crash: Child airlifted to hospital, dog killed, three people trapped in car

Two ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, police and the fire service all assisted at the scene of a serious crash on the A1M. Picture: Nina Morgan

Safe! Welwyn earn another year in the Southern League

Eoin McKeown bagged his fourth goal for WGC in the win at Dunstable Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists