De Havilland win Maynard Cup with victory over Countess Anne
PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 April 2019
Archant
De Havilland have been crowned winners of the Maynard Cup after a 3-0 win over Countess Anne.
The 42nd running of the final, held at Hertfordshire Sports Village, saw the Travellers Lane-based primary school forced to dig deep in a typically competitive encounter.
It was so tight that neither team could find a breakthrough in the first period.
But all that changed after the break as De Havilland pushed on and took the lead with a great strike from distance.
Spurred on a second soon followed with a surge forward littered with neat inter-passing.
Countess Anne continued to battle and good teamwork led to a double save by the De Havilland goalkeeper.
It proved to be a decisive moment in the contest as De Havilland wrapped things up shortly after with a shot from the edge of the area.
A spokesman said: “Both teams did themselves proud with their effort and conduct.”