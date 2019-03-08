De Havilland win Maynard Cup with victory over Countess Anne

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne. Archant

De Havilland have been crowned winners of the Maynard Cup after a 3-0 win over Countess Anne.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne. De Havilland Primary School celebrate winning the Maynard Cup against Countess Anne.

The 42nd running of the final, held at Hertfordshire Sports Village, saw the Travellers Lane-based primary school forced to dig deep in a typically competitive encounter.

It was so tight that neither team could find a breakthrough in the first period.

But all that changed after the break as De Havilland pushed on and took the lead with a great strike from distance.

Spurred on a second soon followed with a surge forward littered with neat inter-passing.

Countess Anne continued to battle and good teamwork led to a double save by the De Havilland goalkeeper.

It proved to be a decisive moment in the contest as De Havilland wrapped things up shortly after with a shot from the edge of the area.

A spokesman said: “Both teams did themselves proud with their effort and conduct.”