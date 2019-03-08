Advanced search

Codicote slip closer to relegation places after Winslow loss

PUBLISHED: 14:48 16 April 2019

Codicote and Hatfield Town are both currently heading towards relegation from Spartan South Midlands League Division One. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Two goals in each half saw Codicote slip to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Winslow United.

Aaron King got a brace and Daniel Parsons and Grant Karawcinski chipped in with one each for third-placed Winslow.

The result leaves Cod in real relegation trouble, five points adrift of Amersham Town and Spartan South Midlands League Division One safety.

The Buckinghamshire picked up another point after holding Hatfield Town to a 0-0 draw.

However, the future of both Codicote and Hatfield is not as definite as it may appear at first glance.

Letchworth Eagles were expected to come up from the Herts Senior County League into the division but they have now been told by the FA that their ground does not come up to standard.

And with a shortage of clubs nationally at step seven to fill gaps above, and no official word from the governing body, rumours persist that Hatfield and Codicote may yet win reprieves for next year.

