Late winner for Pitstone & Ivinghoe ends Codicote’s perfect start to the season

PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 October 2020

Perry Price heads towards goal for Codicote against Pitstone & Ivinghoe in SSML Division Two. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Codicote’s unbeaten start to the SSML Division Two season came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at home to Pitstone & Ivinghoe.

The pair had arrived at Codicote’s John Clements Memorial Ground boasting 100 per cent records but a goal in the 90th minute meant the visitors were the ones who left with that sequence intact.

Both sides were positive in their determination to win but it was Cod who had the vast majority of play.

They thought they had taken the lead on 40 minutes but Perry Price’s tap-in was ruled out for a foul on the keeper.

The tale of the second half was no different. Codicote carried on pressing but the opening goal eluded them.

Two well-taken free-kicks from Luke White had him wishing the goal posts were an inch higher both clattered against the bar.

And the game looked to be heading to a no-score draw until an error gifted Aldie Hall the winner for Pitstone.

