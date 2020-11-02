Advanced search

Two points dropped as missed penalty late on leaves Codicote with just a draw Old Bradwell United

PUBLISHED: 08:45 03 November 2020

Perry Price in action for Codicote. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Perry Price in action for Codicote. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Fresh from a first defeat in SSML Division Two, Codicote faced another of the division’s high flyers – and will possibly consider the 1-1 draw at Old Bradwell United as points dropped.

The home side began the game the stronger and were 1-0 up when Darryl Smith nipped in to poke a ball past a stranded Bradley Heaps.

But moments before the half time whistle, Smith’s day ended early, shown a red card for striking out at a Codicote player.

That changed the dynamic of the game and for the majority of the second half Cod were on the offensive.

Perry Price drew a smart save from keeper Liam John but they got their equaliser with 20 minutes to play, Kadeem Gutzmore spinning his marker and scoring from the edge of the box.

They could have won it too with four minutes to go when Gutzmore was hauled down in the box.

Unfortunately Louis Wylie hit the penalty wide and the honours were shared.

