Rapid-fire blitz enough to give league leaders Codicote the win over Berkhamsted Comrades

Jordan Leech-Levy in action for Codicote against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR Archant

A fantastic spell either side of half-time earned Codicote another three points and kept them top of Spartan South Midlands League Division Two.

Codicote celebrate their second goal against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR Codicote celebrate their second goal against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

They fell behind to an early goal at home to Berkhamsted Comrades but a hat-trick from Jordan Leech-Levy and one for Perry Price was enough to seal the 4-1 success.

Both sides had took off like Greyhounds out of the traps, with the Berkhamsted keeper pulling off two eye-catching saves in the first few minutes.

But it was the away side that opened the scoring on the break in the sixth minute, a shot into the bottom left of the goal giving the keeper no chance.

Codicote kept pressing for what appeared to be an elusive equaliser until the last minute of the half when Leech-Levy grabbed his first with a header from the edge of the six-yard box.

And the opening 10 minutes of the second period ended the game as a contest.

Price finished off a scramble in front of goal before Leech-Levy wrapped things up with his first treble for the Cod.

The battle of the last two perfect unbeaten records in the division is on the line in Codicote’s next game when they host Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday.