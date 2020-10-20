Advanced search

Rapid-fire blitz enough to give league leaders Codicote the win over Berkhamsted Comrades

PUBLISHED: 08:19 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 20 October 2020

Jordan Leech-Levy in action for Codicote against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Jordan Leech-Levy in action for Codicote against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Archant

A fantastic spell either side of half-time earned Codicote another three points and kept them top of Spartan South Midlands League Division Two.

Codicote celebrate their second goal against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATORCodicote celebrate their second goal against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

They fell behind to an early goal at home to Berkhamsted Comrades but a hat-trick from Jordan Leech-Levy and one for Perry Price was enough to seal the 4-1 success.

Both sides had took off like Greyhounds out of the traps, with the Berkhamsted keeper pulling off two eye-catching saves in the first few minutes.

But it was the away side that opened the scoring on the break in the sixth minute, a shot into the bottom left of the goal giving the keeper no chance.

Codicote kept pressing for what appeared to be an elusive equaliser until the last minute of the half when Leech-Levy grabbed his first with a header from the edge of the six-yard box.

And the opening 10 minutes of the second period ended the game as a contest.

Price finished off a scramble in front of goal before Leech-Levy wrapped things up with his first treble for the Cod.

The battle of the last two perfect unbeaten records in the division is on the line in Codicote’s next game when they host Pitstone & Ivinghoe on Saturday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Rapid-fire blitz enough to give league leaders Codicote the win over Berkhamsted Comrades

Jordan Leech-Levy in action for Codicote against Berkhamsted Comrades. Picture: TILLY SLEATOR

Welwyn Garden City pegged back but still pick up a good draw with Berkhamsted

Crayton Napoleon got Welwyn Garden City's first in the draw with Berkhamsted. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hybrid performances bring Abbey Theatre shows to live audiences and online viewers

The Abbey Theatre auditorium adapted for a COVID-19 safe audience. Picture: Nick Clarke

Great Britain selection for former Welwyn Wheeler Oli Stockwell

Former Welwyn Wheeler Oli Stockwell (left) has been selected for the GB Cycling Team's senior academy. Picture: ELLEN ISHERWOOD

‘The management closed ranks’ - one ambulance worker reveals how safeguarding concern was dealt with

A staff member accused management of brushing her safeguarding complaint about a fellow East of England Ambulance worker under the carpet. Photo: Archant