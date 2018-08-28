Codicote claim bragging rights with victory over Hatfield Town

Codicote V Hatfield Town - Ryan Houghton in action for Codicote. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Codicote took the bragging rights and made a sizeable move up the Spartan South Midlands League Division One table with a 3-1 win over Hatfield Town.

They were backed by a decent enough crowd too at the John Clements Sports & Community Centre as goals from Robert Banks, Ben L’Honore and Ryan Houghton were enough to see off the challenge of the Blue Boys.

In contrast, it turned out to be a day to forget for Hatfield as they failed to get into their stride.

It is a new-look side being assembled by Jason Beck and while the quality in terms of individuals is there, they are still not clicking as a unit.

But the day deservedly belonged to the Cod and they will be looking to use this as a platform to build on.

Codicote V Hatfield Town - Jaidan Dooley in action for Hatfield Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The two teams are next in action on Saturday.

Hatfield go to Rayners Lane while Codicote host the side directly above them in the table, Amersham Town.