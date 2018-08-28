Codicote claim bragging rights with victory over Hatfield Town
PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2018
Codicote took the bragging rights and made a sizeable move up the Spartan South Midlands League Division One table with a 3-1 win over Hatfield Town.
They were backed by a decent enough crowd too at the John Clements Sports & Community Centre as goals from Robert Banks, Ben L’Honore and Ryan Houghton were enough to see off the challenge of the Blue Boys.
In contrast, it turned out to be a day to forget for Hatfield as they failed to get into their stride.
It is a new-look side being assembled by Jason Beck and while the quality in terms of individuals is there, they are still not clicking as a unit.
But the day deservedly belonged to the Cod and they will be looking to use this as a platform to build on.
The two teams are next in action on Saturday.
Hatfield go to Rayners Lane while Codicote host the side directly above them in the table, Amersham Town.