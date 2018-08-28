Advanced search

SSML Division One: Codicote and Hatfield Town left wondering what might have been

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 January 2019

James Todd got Codicote's equaliser at Rayners Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2016

It was a case of what might have been for both Codicote and Hatfield Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

Hatfield Town manager Jason Beck. Picture: Karyn HaddonHatfield Town manager Jason Beck. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Codicote finished with a 2-2 draw at Rayners Lane. They had taken the lead through Ben L’Honore, however, they needed a James Todd equaliser to bring them their point.

And the result could have gone either way with both sides hitting the woodwork on numerous occasions, Cod coming closest with one off the underside of the bar.

Hatfield meanwhile fell to a 3-2 loss at Langford in a stereotypical game of two halves.

Zarko Zahariev had fired them into a 1-0 lead at the break in a fabulous team performance.

But the hosts had scored three by the time Raffaelle Valentino scored the Blue Boys second, 12 minutes from time.

Manager Jason Beck said: “Bit of a mixed one today. First half was unreal. The team we have built and want looked like a top six side.

“Then we come out second half and weren’t at the races.

“We’re so close to turning that corner.”

