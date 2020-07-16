Charlie Ruff makes short trip from Wingate & Finchley to be latest Potters Bar Town signing

Charlie Ruff (number 16) scored his first Wingate & Finchley goal in March 2019 against Potters Bar Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town have taken their summer business up to four new faces with Charlie Ruff the latest to join the club.

The attacking midfielder makes the short switch from north London rivals Wingate & Finchley, to the delight of manager Lee O’Leary.

The Bar boss said: “I’m really happy to bring Charlie over to Potters Bar. He will help us in the attacking areas for sure, along with his energy and technical skill-set.

“He produced good numbers last year in the goals and assists department and he’s another player I can’t wait to work with.”

Ruff, who had previous spells at Hertford Town, Broxbourne Borough and Kings Langley before joining the Blues, follows former team-mate at Summers Lane Tony Mendy, Hendon’s Luke Tingey and Ken Charles of Enfield through the in-door at the Pakex Stadium.

The Scholars have also confirmed that R’avan Constable, James Budden, Andy Lomas, Will Wambeek, Keiron Cathline, Jack Humphreys, Thomas Gogo, George Quarrington-Carter and Nana Kyei will all stay on for another season.