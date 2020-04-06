Venue change needed as charity football game for NHS grows too large for Welwyn Garden City

Herns Lane was originally the venue for the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

The speed at which Liam Kenna’s charity football match has grown has meant it is already too big for its original venue – Welwyn Garden City’s Herns Lane ground.

Kenna had opted for his old stomping ground to play host but in the one week from having his idea, the former Citizens skipper has had to look for somewhere else.

He had been conscious of this scenario but it was with gratitude that he announced via social media there would need to be a change.

Speaking on Twitter he said: “After speaking with the lovely guys at WGC, the charity game will now be moved due to the expected crowd.

“A big thank you to the club for offering their support.”

The club themselves said they were still willing to help in any way they can.

They said: “You may have seen that the club had offered to stage the Charity FC 2020 game for the NHS.

“After talking to Liam a bigger ground will be needed due to the high level of public interest.

“We will help him if needed.”