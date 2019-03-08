Potters Bar Town out to make memories as visit of Barnet and BBC grip town in FA Cup fever

Potters Bar Town are hoping for more celebrations when they take on Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Cup fever has well and truly gripped Potters Bar as the town's football club gets set for a huge record attendance and the BBC cameras for a clash with neighbours Barnet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potters Bar Town chairman Peter Waller. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar Town chairman Peter Waller. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chairman Peter Waller says ticket sales have already gone beyond the 1,000 mark and could eventually stop at double that as supporters get set to invade the Pakex Stadium.

The previous best at the Parkfield ground was 504 set in December when Enfield Town were the visitors.

But Barnet are a bigger draw, having been a league club for 21 of the last 29 seasons, and Waller's excited anticipation for the day has been matched by the people of the town.

He said: "It's the biggest game we've had at home and one we always hoped we would be able to put on.

Potters Bar Town chairman Peter Waller says the whole town is eagerly waiting for the visit of Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar Town chairman Peter Waller says the whole town is eagerly waiting for the visit of Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

"The interest in the town has been really good. I heard someone say it is all round the town.

"I think it started when John Motson mentioned we were his nearest two teams during the draw and then his reaction afterwards has taken it on from there.

"Being on the TV has also drawn attention but the residents will always support what goes on the town.

"And we have always had a great response when we've needed it."

The attendance at Potters Bar Town is expected to be 1,000 more than than the previous highest. Picture: DANNY LOO The attendance at Potters Bar Town is expected to be 1,000 more than than the previous highest. Picture: DANNY LOO

The goal for most non-league football clubs is usually the first round proper when Football League clubs like Sunderland and Ipswich Town will join the competition.

This game is one round before that but for the Bar supremo, the memories it could bring may even outweigh a first-ever appearance on the big stage.

"It would be nice to get to the first round proper but we all want to remember the day," he said.

"It's nice to have the memories, whether that's from winning a cup or a league, but we have to enjoy these moments.

"People who have links with the club and the town are coming from all over the country.

"It's good for us and we want to give them a day to remember.

"Hopefully then we can attract some to future games."

Potters Bar come into the match on the back of nine games without defeat in all competitions, including four wins from the last five.

The latest was a rousing 4-0 success away to Bognor Regis Town and Waller has high hopes that this form could see them write their names into FA Cup folklore.

He said: "There are always shocks and for a team that people thought was going to be relegated at the start of the season, we're not doing too bad.

"We want to keep that momentum going and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.

"We'll see what happens.