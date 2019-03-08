An honour to play for WGC says homegrown star Brodie

Brodie Carrington made his Welwyn Garden City debut last season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Brodie Carrington has said playing for his home-town club is an honour but admits the hard work has only just begun.

The former Stanborough School pupil made his Welwyn Garden City debut last year and has shown enough in pre-season to be offered a deal for the upcoming Southern League campaign by new boss Nick Ironton.

He started too in the Citizen's 1-1 draw with a talented Barnet U23 side and while he didn't look out of place, his goal for the year is just to continue learning and improving.

The 17-year-old said: "It's quite a honour to play for Welwyn. I was born and bred here.

"It's surreal really to have been given the opportunity at such a young age.

"Everybody has been so welcoming and so warm to me as a young player and the older heads like Jonny Sexton and Dave Keenleyside are so positive about what I'm doing and only try to help me.

"And I'm grateful for it but from now on I've got to work my hardest and do my best for the team.

"I do want to progress as I get older but for now Welwyn is what I am focusing on and while I'm here I'm going to do my best for the club."

Despite his young age, he has adapted well to the speed and physicality that the adult game brings compared to U18 football.

There is still more to do though.

"I know I've got to start listening to what people are telling me on the pitch because they are only trying to help me," he said.

"But once I'm up to scratch, which I hope I nearly am, I can start using the technical ability I have to score more goals and help the team."

The draw against Barnet followed a battling performance in a 3-1 loss to Championship outfit Luton Town.

And according to the attack-minded player those signs are all positive for the year ahead.

He said: "Everyone in the team gives their all every game and that's the mentality we have.

"Nicky is building a good squad and it is only going to get better when we start gelling more and playing more games.

"We're playing good football now but if we carry on as we are and improve in every game, then the results are only going to get better.

"It does look like a promising season."

WGC's pre-season continued on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Maccabi GB and they are next in action on Friday when MK Dons are the visitors.