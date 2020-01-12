Welwyn Garden City on course for promotion says confident Callum Stead

Callum Stead believes Welwyn Garden City have all the tools to get promoted this year. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Callum Stead sees no reason why Welwyn Garden City shouldn't get promoted this year after they continued their fine form since the turn of the year.

The 5-1 win away to Wantage Town was their third in three games since the calendars were changed and has City in fourth place, one of the four spots that come the end of the season will be good enough for a play-off shot.

And the former Luton Town junior has full faith in the ability of the squad assembled at Herns Lane by manager Nick Ironton to get the job done.

He said: "We can definitely get into the league above and then why can't we get promoted from that league as well.

"We've got a good squad and a good mix. We've got the tough strong players and some really good talent in there.

"We're on a good run and that's three out of three now. We've started 2020 in a good way and hopefully we can carry that on and keep pushing to get into the play-offs."

The boss, however, wasn't getting carried away although he too admitted that the squad at WGC is talented enough.

"I'm just looking at our next game against Kempston Rovers and seeing where that takes us," he said.

"It all evens itself out as the season goes on and there are some hard games coming up but on our day we can beat anyone.

"Our forward play now is a lot better and the cohesion between them and the midfield is good.

"Everything bodes well and we'll see where that takes us."

Part of that improvement in the attacking areas has been the introduction of Stead.

He operates primarily as a wide forward but his performances since arriving at the club have certainly caught the eye of the Citizens faithful.

And the youngster is enjoying life with the club too.

"It's a big change to what I've been used to," he said. "I was playing at Luton for a while and there's a big difference, this is a lot tougher.

"But I've fitted into the squad well and I'm really enjoying it."

He did admit he should have added more than the one goal in the victory at Wantage though.

He said: "It was a good win and in tough conditions. We could have had 10 goals in the first half but didn't take our chances.

"I missed a few myself," he added with a smile. "I scored from 15 yards out but missed from five."