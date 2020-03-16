End of injury nightmare has Welwyn’s homegrown hero Brodie beaming with delight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel for Brodie Carrington as he nears a comeback for Welwyn Garden City after a long injury lay-off. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

It may be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but nothing will take away the sheer delight felt by Brodie Carrington at getting back on the football pitch.

The Welwyn Garden City youngster had been out for four months with an ankle injury but finally made his comeback in two U18 games.

The first, at Colney Heath, was abandoned at half-time but he played from the start in a 7-0 win over Hoddesdon Town just before his 18th birthday, scoring one and picking up two assists.

And the joy at being back comes partly from both the mental and physical challenges he has had to go through.

“It was so good,” he said with a huge smile. “Just getting the boots on and knowing I was going back on the pitch.

“I just need baby steps and to gradually progress with the U18s and get my feet back.

“It’s been a hard four months but it’s been a process, what with the rehab and slowly building the strength up again.

“It’s always been leading to this moment and I now need to keep myself 100 per cent fit and injury free.

“It’s been tough mentally too as I was out for four months last year too.

“It’s been challenging but I’ve kept my head up knowing I can come back stronger.

“I’ve just got to make sure I get my fitness up now and make sure I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been and hopefully I get back to scoring goals.

“It’s all just a part of growing up as a footballer and progressing.”

And while the plan was to have run-outs for the U18s, Carrington is not ruling out fighting for a first-team place, if football returns quickly.

“I’m going to push for it,” he said. “I’ll never say never but it’s all about what Nick [Ironton] thinks.

“If I can impress him like I did at the start of the year then I can end the season well.

“If not I’ll be ready to hit the ground running next season and become a regular.”

In his absence WGC have climbed into the play-off places in the Southern League Division One Central and even if their two matches before the league’s half ended in defeat, Carrington believes they are exactly where they deserve to be.

He said: ““There have been a lot of ups and downs over the four months.

“Sometimes you watch and we look a good team but Daventry was a shocker and North Leigh wasn’t the best either.

“It’s been good supporting them though. It’s my hometown club so I enjoy that as it is.

“They are a good bunch of lads and they deserve to be winning every week.”