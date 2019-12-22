Three points always the most important thing but Brad Sach still gets thrill from scoring

Brad Sach says the three points for Potters Bar Town at Wingate & Finchley were the most important despite his late winner. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Brad Sach may be playing in a different role for Potters Bar Town this season but he still has the hunger for goals.

He struck three minutes from time on Saturday to ensure a 2-1 win for the Scholars at Wingate & Finchley and end a run of five games without a goal.

But that was a sequence that didn't bother him as he knows chances are harder to come by now he is employed in a number 10-type position behind striker Josh Hutchinson.

He said: "I've had a few games now without a goal but I'm playing in a slightly deeper role where it's not as easy to get goals.

"I do like it as I get the ball a lot more. My main thing is scoring goals but if dropping deeper helps the team then so be it.

"I still get chances. I had one chance against Wingate but I took it.

"I felt a bit leggy as I did a lot of running but I took it well."

His work rate was just about to see him pulled from the field of play when he scored according to manager Lee O'Leary.

But the boss was also delighted with his contribution elsewhere while the player himself said the win trumps any personal satisfaction he felt from the clash at Summers Lane.

"Three points are always more important," said Sach with a smile. "That's all that matters.

"Don't get me wrong, scoring is unbelievable but the pitch was heavy and it was tough.

"But we pushed on. The gaffer is always talking about desire, that's what he asks for. We don't give up and there have been other occasions this season where we've been losing and we've got the win.

"We were 1-0 down early on but we've turned it around."

It lifts them into the relative comfort of mid-table in the Isthmian Premier Division but the games continue to come thick and fast with Kingstonian at home on Saturday next up after the Christmas festivities.

And Sach is happy that the squad can take that particular issue in their stride.

"We spoke afterwards and we've got to look after ourselves," he said.

"We'll enjoy Christmas Day and eat and drink what we want then but for the rest of the week we'll keep in shape.

"We're a professional team and I'm sure we'll go on and end the year properly."