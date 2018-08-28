Boss not happy after disappointing New Year’s Day show from Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City manager Adam Fisher could not hide his displeasure after watching his side fall to a 1-0 defeat at home to Dunstable Town in a forgettable New Year’s Day encounter.

Arel Amu got the only goal after just five minutes in a match which took the Herns Lane-based football club’s run without a win in the EvoStik Southern League Division One Central to five.

And the Citizens’ boss took to Twitter to vent his feelings.

He said: “No excuses today at all from us, Dunstable Town fully deserved that. We were lacking in every department.

“I will take full responsibility as one point from 15 is not acceptable, new league or not.

“Big response from all of us needed now.”

The poor run has seen Welwyn fall from the fringes of the play-offs into the bottom half of the table.

There was little in the way of response from the hosts to conceding that early goal and they rarely threatened to level matters.

There was also none of the desire shown in the frantic recovery at Didcot just three days earlier, that earned a point in a breathtaking 3-3 draw.

Dunstable began the livelier and after a couple of early forays, it was no surprise that the Beds side capped this start with the game’s only goal.

Two minutes later Marcus Gouldbourne was put in by a strong run from full-back Gideon Okito but reprieved WGC by shooting wide of Dan Green’s far post.

The Citizens did have the ball in the net on 11 minutes but scorer Stuart Zanone was offside and the goal was ruled out.

And that was as close as WGC were to come.

Dunstable almost doubled their lead, Williams outstripping the home defence to cross for Gouldbourne, but Dan Green did just enough to force the striker to shoot wide.

Dan Bond did well in a rare WGC move to get away from the visitors’ well drilled defence and cross for Zanone but keeper Nathan Harness just tipped the cross away from the incoming striker.

And if anything, the second 45 minutes was an even more dismal affair than the first.

Defender Lee Close got forward to flick a dangerous-looking header wide in the half’s opening minutes and it was Close again late in the game who volleyed wide after substitute Ashley Kersey had headed on a Charlie Smith free-kick.

Welwyn travel away to Aylesbury on Saturday.