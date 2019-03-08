Southern League: Biggleswade 1 Welwyn Garden City 3 - player ratings

Welwyn Garden City were in sensational form against Biggleswade at Langford Road. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Day one of the new Southern League season went swimmingly but day two was probably even better as Welwyn Garden City won handsomely at old foes Biggleswade. It was the first competitive viewing of Nick Ironton's side for Welwyn Hatfield Times' Neil Metcalfe but how did he rate the players? Find out here.

Welwyn Garden City:

Connor Sansom: 7 - Vital save right at the end of the first-half was as brilliant as it was needed. Could have done better with the goal perhaps but showed his ability when the Welwyn defence (only occasionally) let their guard down.

Jay Rolfe: 7 - Set things going with his wonderfully-executed header in the ninth minute but was up and down the right flank all night until his versatility took into the heart of the defence. A fine performance from the now long-term Welwyn man.

Carl Mensah: 8 - A tall man who can head a ball shouldn't be a surprise but there are many who can't. He is not one of them. Dominant in the air and his long stride makes him whippet-like across the turf too. Commanding display on the left of the back three.

Dylan Ebengo: 7 - I love his energy and his chat, always positive and always encouraging. Backed it up with a solid effort too until injury forced him off. Looks like he is now revelling both in his position and at this level.

Will McClelland: 7 - Another forced off by injury but another adapting to life at this level with ease. Also deceptively quick and strong in the tackle, he didn't let much come through. Fine game.

Lee Close: 7 - Back in midfield for the most part although finished the game in defence again. A captain's performance and dovetails beautifully with Ironton and Walklin in the middle of the park. Helps make WGC hard to break down.

Eusebio Da Silva: 9 - Could have six but there's a reason he's playing for Welwyn Garden City and not Manchester City. However, got into the correct positions constantly, never a bad thing, and took his two goals superbly well. A thorn throughout for the home side with his strength and running. A super signing and in such great form.

George Ironton: 9 - Delivery of set-pieces was on point almost every time and caused the Biggleswade defence no end of problems. A busy and willing worker too in the middle of the park, he made Welwyn tick.

Toby Cleaver: 7 - Did a lot of unseen, off-the-ball work, all of which opened the door for his strike partner on a constant basis. One effort cleared off the line but a vital part of that fantastic first-half showing.

Jesse Walklin: 8 - Missed one tackle and it earned him a booking but other than won everything else. Wasn't just his defensive abilities that shone though and looked every inch the number 10 with some slide-rule passes.

Romelle Alomenu: 8 - Fully deserved his starting place after Saturday's substitute appearance apparently and on this showing he fully deserves to keep it come Saturday. Such a creative outlet for City but did the hard yards in defence too.

Substitutes:

JP Antwi: - On in the 65th minute for Will McClelland. Meant a reshuffle and by that point Welwyn were in cruise control so difficult for him to make his mark.

Aundre Spencer: - Same as above, although he replaced Dylan Ebengo on 65 minutes.

Ollie Carey: - Won't be far off a starting place although late introduction for Toby Cleaver won't help his cause just yet. Patience needed.