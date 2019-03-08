Three and easy for Welwyn Garden City in super win at Biggleswade

Jay Rolfe (left) and Eusebio Da Silva got the three first-half goals for Welwyn Garden City at Biggleswade. Picture: TGS PHOTOS ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City made it two wins from two at the start of the new Southern League Division One Central season with a tremendous 3-1 win at Biggleswade.

The two sides were the last two winners of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title but on this showing the one year that Welwyn have had at the higher level has clearly been of benefit.

Simply put Biggleswade struggled to live with the Citizens who bagged all three goals in the first half.

They already had a reputation of being strong defensively but if they can continue this dominant performance in attack they will be a danger to most teams.

Jay Rolfe got the first and Eusebio Da Silva the next two, taking his tally up to three already this season.

Tom Coles scored in the 88th minute for the home side.

Welwyn had produced a second-half display on Saturday against Wantage Town that had the top brass at the Herns Lane club waxing lyrically.

They will probably need to revaluate their opinions of what is good because it is hard to imagine that the first half here wasn't far, far better.

Welwyn were simply dominant, even if they took their foot off the gas late on to give Biggleswade a few sights of goal.

The home defence were given a torrid time by the hordes of claret shirts which seem to power forward at will and they seemed to have a difficult time dealing with set-pieces.

And there could have been more than the three, certainly after the last of them as Biggleswade threatened to fold like a pack of cards.

The first saw Carl Mensah and Romelle Alomenu create it out wide before the latter slung in a deep cross to the back post.

Rolfe was waiting for it and he guided it back across goal, over goalkeeper James Connell, and into the other corner.

Alomenu had a shot go wide and then a George Ironton corner was flicked first by Toby Cleaver and then Will McClelland but the ball went wide.

Cleaver had already had one hooked off the line too but it was soon 2-0, Da Silva getting his first of the evening after cutting back onto his left and curling it round the keeper.

The striker headed an Ironton free-kick over the bar, although he would have seen it late, but he made no mistake with a similarly floated delivery that sailed over the heads of the defence.

Da Silva took a couple of touches and put it in the same corner as his first effort.

The next five minutes were all Welwyn with Da Silva having a couple of sights of goal as they hustled and harried the home defence.

But from there City relaxed ever-so slightly, something which had manager Nick Ironton literally hopping mad on the sideline.

Matt Richardson and Sean McMonagle both had chances, although both were off target, but the best one came deep in stoppage time and needed a superb stop from Connor Sansom to deny Coles a vital goal for Biggleswade.

No doubt the Citizens boss was quick to put that right during the break and the away side were back out five minutes before the second half started.

Welwyn had the first chance, again it was from an Ironton free-kick and again it was floated over the heads of the defence. Da Silva arrived but his downward header was pushed behind by Connell.

Biggleswade still had half-chances, Ryan Inskip hitting a volley just over when perhaps he could have done better, but most attacks floundered at the hands of the back three.

Da Silva continued to have chances and one header from close in went over although, as with one in the first half, he would have seen it late.

Ironton almost capped a commanding performance in the middle of the park with the fourth but his firmly struck free-kick was pushed out by Connell and just away from the lurking Da Silva.

It was the last real chance for Welwyn as their second-half failed to live up to the first 45 minutes.

The consolation for Biggleswade will also not sit comfortably with the City management but they can be the only criticisms in a memorable win and one which will give WGC so much confidence ahead of the trip to Wingate & Finchley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

WGC: Sansom, Rolfe, Mensah, Ebengo (Antwi 65), McClelland (Spencer 65), Close, Da Silva, Ironton, Cleaver (Carey 73), Walklin, Alomenu.

Subs (not used): Jones, Smaldone.

Goals: Rolfe 9, Da Silva 19, 31

Booked: Walklin 37, Ebengo 59

Biggleswade: Connell, Hunt (Holmes 61), Simpson (Lenton 77), Richardson (Joy 84), Fisher, Newton, Coles, Shamkhar, McMonagle, Northfield, Inskip.

Subs (not used): Drakulic, Reynolds.

Goal: Coles 88

Booked: Richardson 64

HT: Biggleswade 0 Welwyn Garden City 3