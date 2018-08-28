Better performance despite further failure to win should give WGC confidence boost

Jon Clements had a goal ruled out for offside at Aylesbury. Picture : Karyn Haddon Archant

At this stage of the season it’s more about the result than the performances for Welwyn Garden City as they battled to a 0-0 draw at Aylesbury.

The Citizens are currently propping the rest of the Southern League Division One Central up when it comes to the form table with this point just the second they have secured in the last six outings.

But there were positives to take from the effort shown by Adam Fisher’s men at Haywood Way.

They were the better side in the encounter with a far better performance than that in the home defeat to Dunstable Town on New Year’s Day.

Dan Green and his very solid back four didn’t really have a troubling moment throughout the 90 minutes and with a bit more composure in front of goal they would have taken the three points.

They did have the ball in the net twice, firstly when Stuart Zanone latched onto Ashley Kersey’s headed flick and rolled the ball in after 17 minutes but the top scorer was given offside.

The same fate befell substitute Jon Clements 15 minutes from time when he popped home a rebound after skipper Danny Payne’s shot had been charged down.

Central defender Lee Close was well to the fore in the opening exchanges and made one excellent interception to foil home winger Harry Scott in Aylesbury’s first dangerous foray.

Dave Keenleyside was supplying most of the craft for WGC in midfield and he picked out Kersey with one fine ball, the big striker squandering the opportunity with a poor ball intended for Zanone.

Kersey did better with a head-down for Zanone in the disappointing half’s closing minutes, but just as the striker was preparing to pounce, Aylesbury defender Craig Carby got in a vital challenge.

Clements was introduced just past the hour mark and WGC looked livelier upfront immediately.

Skipper Payne picked out Clements with a good ball and the substitute set up Zanone to blaze one of WGC’s best efforts of the afternoon just over the bar.

Dave Corran also volleyed over the top from a Jon Sexton free-kick 10 minutes from the end.