Ben Ward-Cochrane hails Potters Bar Town's win as 'best performance of the season'

Ben Ward-Cochrane scored twice in what he called Potters Bar Town's best performance of the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Ben Ward-Cochrane was full of praise for his Potters Bar Town team-mates after their 2-1 win over Hornchurch - hailing it as the "best performance of the season".

The forward took his tally in all competitions into double figures with his early brace, goals that caused a stumble in the Urchins' play-off and title hopes in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

But that they can produce results like this against the division's top sides shouldn't be too much of a surprise considering the ability and belief in the squad.

He said: "Across the board that's our best performance this season, both in terms of getting out of the blocks quick which we've struggled with in some games but also in managing the game.

"Their goal today was a mistake but the team held together after that and dealt with the pressure and we didn't concede any more.

"That's the second time we've beat them at home, it was 2-0 in the FA Cup.

"We're picking up more results like this than we have in previous years but that goes down to the belief.

"We had a little blip after the FA Cup but we're coming out of that. We got a clean sheet last week and then we've won this one.

"Aside from the mistake we dealt with the pressure well considering they are so direct."

His first of the day came from the penalty spot after a run across the box from the returned Nana Kyei while the second was squeezed in from a narrow angle.

And the link-up play between the scorer, Kyei and Josh Hutchinson was a feature of the Scholars' early attacking intent.

"When Nana was here last time he was excellent," said Ward-Cochrane. "He brings loads and loads of energy and we all feed off that as a team.

"If we're energetic as a front three or a front four from the start then that feeds through the whole team.

"He's been a great addition into the team and then we had Josh dropping a bit deeper was good as well.

"It was new for all of us as I haven't been up front on my own either but we clicked quite quickly and it was a good performance.

"It's one of those things. The manager tells us we have to work as a team and gel wherever you're put.

"It's not a case of one person playing in one position and that is it, you've got to do your job regardless and that's an attitude we've adopted throughout the team."