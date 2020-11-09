Ward-Cochrane joins Wings for four weeks while Bar sit through the enforced break

Potters Bar Town striker Ben Ward-Cochrane has made a temporary step-up after being snapped up on a four-week deal by Welling United.

He made his debut for the Wings on Saturday, coming on with just over 20 minutes to go during their 4-0 National League South defeat at home to Chelmsford City.

A statement on the Scholars’ website explained the details of the deal.

It said: “The club can confirm that striker Ben Ward-Cochrane has moved to Welling United for four weeks on dual registration. The transfer will see Ward-Cochrane continue to play throughout the lockdown period due to Welling’s division being classed as an elite level of football.

“The transfer means that Ward-Cochrane will be contracted to both us and Welling for the period which, once it has ended, will see Ward-Cochrane return back to the club.

“He is expected to return for our first home match after [the suspension of grassroots football] against Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday, December 8.

“We would like to wish Ben the best of luck this month and we look forward to seeing him again once our season resumes.”

He isn’t the only player to have taken temporary leave from the LA Construction Stadium with midfielder Mason Tunbridge across in the USA, playing with Jacksonville University.

Scholars boss Lee O’Leary said that the move was always on the cards, and he will be back in a maroon shirt again this season.

Speaking a few weeks ago O’Leary said: “Mason is in the middle of a scholarship in America. We knew the situation with him but he’s coming back for six weeks in December and then goes back in mid-January for the remainder.

“It’s a big blow for us but it’s such a good place for him to play football and academically it will help further his life.

“He’s got such a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s given us so much in a short period of time but I’m so happy for him and we’ll see him again in a few months’ time.

“We’ve lost him and Charlie Ruff in the last few weeks so we are a bit light in those areas and will look to strengthen and add to those areas.

“But we still have the likes of Nana [Kyei] and Samson [Esan] and they are at the top of their game at the minute.”