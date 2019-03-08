Advanced search

Potters Bar Town to host BBC cameras for visit of Barnet in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 10 October 2019

Potters Bar Town will host the BBC cameras for the visit of Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town's huge game with Barnet has attracted national attention with the BBC choosing it for their one televised game.

Throughout each round below the first round proper the corporation chooses one match that will be shown live on the red button and online and the option for this stage is the hugely-anticipated clash of the neighbours.

To accommodate the TV crews, the match at the Pakex stadium will now kick-off at 12.30 pm on Saturday, October 19.

The Scholars have also announced ticket details for what should smash the current record attendance at the Parkfield ground.

The match will be an all-ticket affair with adults being charged £15, concessions £10, although over-65 proof may be required, and those under 16s gaining entry for £5.

Tickets for home fans go on sale today (Thursday) at 2pm from the club.

Further opportunities to buy from the ground are:

Saturday 12: 10am - 8pm,

Monday 14: 6pm-9pm,

Tuesday 15: 2pm-9pm,

Wednesday 16: 6pm-9pm,

Thursday 17: 2pm-9pm

Friday 18: 6pm-9pm.

Tickets for the Barnet end are available from The Hive with away supporters asked to check the Bees' own website.

The club have also made supporters aware of a few other details to make the day go smoothly.

Seating availability will be limited and because of parking spaces, fans are urged to travel by public transport.

A spokesman also said: "There will be beer stalls and food sales for both home and away fans although regrettably they will be segregated.

"Further arrangements will be announced in due course."

