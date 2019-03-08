Barnet boss not taking Potters Bar lightly ahead of FA Cup clash

Barnet reached the fourth round last year when they took Championship side Brentford to a replay. Picture: JOHN WALTON/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Barnet manager Darren Currie says they won't change the way they play regardless of the two division gap between them and Potters Bar Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The National League side visit the Pakex Stadium on Saturday for a hugely-anticipated FA Cup derby.

But after reaching the fourth round last season, in a run which saw them claim the scalps of league sides Bristol Rovers and now Premier League Sheffield United, the Bees boss is not taking the game against the Scholars lightly.

Speaking on the club's YouTube channel he said: "It's a game I want to win. I want us to play the way we want irrespective of the opponent.

"But it will be tough, they will be up for it and we have to be up for it too.

"I'll pick a team that I will be confident can go on and win the game.

"I won't take it lightly though. I value the competition too much and I enjoyed the journey we went on last year.

"We'll be going there fully focused with as strong a side as I can pick."