Potters Bar Town's FA Cup dreams end in replay defeat at Barnet

For 12 minutes they dreamed a dream but Potters Bar Town's wonderful run in the FA Cup eventually ended in a 3-1 replay defeat to Barnet.

It will be filled with memories, not least that feeling of ecstasy that came in Saturday's first game with Andy Lomas's dramtic 101st-minute equaliser and a 1-1 draw in front of a record crowd.

To that they can now add that short period during the middle of the first half at The Hive when they had the lead, Ben Ward-Cochrane's goal lighting up the north London night.

However, all dreams eventually end and after Josh Walker had levelled before half-time, goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Taylor sent Barnet into the first round proper and a meeting with Fleetwood Town.

Saturday's game had been characterised by excellent and disciplined defending from Potters Bar.

And it was back for this game, so much so that after 20 minutes the two benches told the whole story.

While Darren Currie and Junior Lewis were animatedly pointing out what needed to improve to each other, Lee O'Leary and Jon Mackie were calmly issuing instructions to their troops.

Barnet were again enjoying plenty of possession but going nowhere fast. One move saw a string of passes just inside the Scholars' half but in spite of the imploring of their manager, Barnet would not turn and go forward.

They did have two attempts at goal. Andre Boucard firing over from the edge of the area while Ephron Mason-Clark brought a diving save out of R'avan Constable.

And on 26 minutes it looked as if Potters Bar had sprung the trap.

Ben Ward-Cochrane cut in from the right and from the minute he went past the full-back it looked on for a shot.

The forward duly-obliged, firing low to Scott Loach's left and creeping inside the near post.

It brought an explosion of noise from the far end where the massed ranks of the Bar Army were placed, in numbers far in excess of the home fans.

They sensed glory and they let everyone knew about it, even if songs about Wembley may have been slightly premature.

But Barnet were rocking and not playing with any fluidity.

Cheye Alexander changed that though. The full-back had looked one of the better players for the Bees and after cutting in from the right and playing a couple of one-twos, he passes out to Medy Elito.

His cross was inch-perfect and Josh Walker gave it the finish it deserved with a thumping header.

Now it was Bar's turn to look in distress and with Elito suddenly alive, Mason-Clark should have put Barnet ahead but headed wide at the back post.

The winger had the first chance of the second half too but with the angle narrowing he hit it straight at Constable.

Potters Bar then showed their teeth in an attacking sense. A patient passing move was given a bit of impetus by George Nicholas, one of two half-time substitutes, finding Chris Doyle on a charge forward.

As he cut inside it bounced up to Josh Hutchinson but the striker was off balance as he hit the volley and it curled up and wide.

But as away hopes increased, they were dashed twice in eight minutes.

First Mason-Clark took a leaf out of Ward-Cochrane's book and scored an almost identical goal, the only difference was he went to the back post, curling it around Constable.

The keeper then gave away a penalty as Jack Taylor tried to go round him.

The fouled player took the spot-kick and after feinting to kick, he rolled it the opposite way to where Constable had dived.

It was a sickening blow and killed the game off as a contest.

Barnet almost gifted the Scholars a way back in by over-playing on the edge of their own box. Ward-Cochrane pounced but a superb block retrieved the situation.

There were two wonderful blocks at the other end as the Scholars' players showed they were battling until the bitter end.

There was to be no late drama this time though but the final word, perhaps fittingly, went to the away supporters as they sang and clapped their heroes from the pitch.

Potters Bar Town: Constable, Doyle (Humphrey 68), Lomas, Cole, Budden, Quarrington-Carter, Ward-Cochrane, Craddock, Hutchinson, Kartita (Nicholas 46), Gogo (Young 46).

Subs (not used): Constantinou, Ehiu, Wambeek, Powell.

Goals: Ward-Cochrane 26

Booked: Craddock 20, Ward-Cochrane 59, Budden 72

Barnet: Loach, Reynolds, Alexander, Almeida Santos, J.Taylor (Dunne 81), H.Taylor, Boucard, Elito, Walker (Akinola 64), Tutonda (johnson 71), Mason-Clark.

Subs (not used): Matrevics, Dunne, Fonguck, Vilhete, Sweeney.

Goals: Walker 38, Mason-Clark 54, J.Taylor (pen) 62

HT: Potters Bar Town 1 Barnet 1

Attendance: 1,466

Referee: Lloyd Wood (Romford)