Dean Barker to stay on as manager of Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:55 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 08 May 2019

Dean Barker will continue the work he began at Welwyn Garden City after extending his stay. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dean Barker will continue the work he began at Welwyn Garden City after extending his stay. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City have confirmed that manager Dean Barker will continue on as manager for another year.

The former Cockfosters manager has proved a popular choice at the Herns Lane-based football club since taking over in January from Adam Fisher.

And after guiding the Citizens to safety in the Southern League Division One Central, the club's committee have asked for Barker to remain in the hotseat.

A statement said: "Following discussions between Dean and the club's executive committee, he will continue to prepare our first-team for whatever challenges they will face in their second season at step four of non-league football.

"Dean took over the reins in very difficult circumstances and he and his management team strove manfully to succeed in ensuring another season at the highest standard achieved in our 98-year history,

"All at the club are delighted that Dean and his staff will continue to work at Welwyn Garden City FC for the upcoming season and the club executive will give its fullest support in making that campaign a successful one."

No word yet has been given on which division City will play with the possibility they will be moved laterally, possibly to the Bostik League.

