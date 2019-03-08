Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Barker and WGC ready to discuss extending contract

PUBLISHED: 06:01 01 May 2019

WGC manager Dean Barker has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Herns Lane and would love it to continue. Picture: DANNY LOO

WGC manager Dean Barker has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Herns Lane and would love it to continue. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Dean Barker is hopeful of extending his stay at Welwyn Garden City after a whirlwind four months in the hotseat.

The former Cockfosters manager was only appointed in January after Adam Fisher's departure, a situation that saw all but three of the squad stay at the club.

But after being forced to hastily rebuild the team, Barker has managed to steady the ship and guide the Citizens to safety and another season at step four.

His appointment was initially until the end of year but both parties appear keen to take their relationship into the new year.

“We've got a meeting next week so it will be discussed then,” said Barker.

“We need to find out what league we are going into and what changes there will be but I've really enjoyed my time.

“The people here have been really good to me, the players and my management team.

“It's been a restructuring job when we came in and we'll have to restructure again in the summer.

“But if I stay we'll be able to get the players we want and play the way we want.”

You may also want to watch:

The season ended with a 2-0 win over Aylesbury at Herns Lane, a third win in the last four games.

And as with most of those results it featured both Matty Campbell-Mhlope and Eoin McKeown on the scoresheet.

Barker said: “It was a good win for us. We wanted to put in a good performance with it being the last game of the season.

“It could have been a few more but I was pleased to get the win.

“Matty and Eoin have been really good. They've both been scoring, both assisting and they've been two really good signings for us.”

The hallmark of Barker's team since January has been the amount of good quality youth players in it.

And whether that was necessity or design, what has been clear is that they have been improving and adapting to both adult football and each other as the weeks went on.

“They're learning and they're learning quick,” admitted the boss. “A lot of them have never played at this level before but they're adapting to what goes on.

“And it's no surprise that when we've got a settled side in the last five or six games, the results have shown that.

“We could actually do with the season carrying on. It's finishing a little bit early for us and we're starting to play well.

“But it's job done. We've finished higher than when we started and overall it's been a very successful period.”

Most Read

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Most Read

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Train disruption through Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City after two morning incidents

A Great Northern service at Moorgate station. Picture: Great Northern.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Barker and WGC ready to discuss extending contract

WGC manager Dean Barker has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Herns Lane and would love it to continue. Picture: DANNY LOO

Classic Ibiza fans have Got The Love for Giant dance tracks

The crowd at Classic Ibiza. Picture: Simon Finlay

Herts Ad Sunday League: Cup joy for AFC London Road and Skew Bridge

AFC London Road, the 2019 winners of the Herts Advertiser Intermediate Cup. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Hatfield Easter Egg Hunt winners announced

Dominic Long, Kings Community Church; Erin , Ciara, Ohemaa, Talos-Pislaru, Nadia-Theodora and events apprentice at WHBC Caitlin Norton. Picture: supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists