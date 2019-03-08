Barker and WGC ready to discuss extending contract

Dean Barker is hopeful of extending his stay at Welwyn Garden City after a whirlwind four months in the hotseat.

The former Cockfosters manager was only appointed in January after Adam Fisher's departure, a situation that saw all but three of the squad stay at the club.

But after being forced to hastily rebuild the team, Barker has managed to steady the ship and guide the Citizens to safety and another season at step four.

His appointment was initially until the end of year but both parties appear keen to take their relationship into the new year.

“We've got a meeting next week so it will be discussed then,” said Barker.

“We need to find out what league we are going into and what changes there will be but I've really enjoyed my time.

“The people here have been really good to me, the players and my management team.

“It's been a restructuring job when we came in and we'll have to restructure again in the summer.

“But if I stay we'll be able to get the players we want and play the way we want.”

The season ended with a 2-0 win over Aylesbury at Herns Lane, a third win in the last four games.

And as with most of those results it featured both Matty Campbell-Mhlope and Eoin McKeown on the scoresheet.

Barker said: “It was a good win for us. We wanted to put in a good performance with it being the last game of the season.

“It could have been a few more but I was pleased to get the win.

“Matty and Eoin have been really good. They've both been scoring, both assisting and they've been two really good signings for us.”

The hallmark of Barker's team since January has been the amount of good quality youth players in it.

And whether that was necessity or design, what has been clear is that they have been improving and adapting to both adult football and each other as the weeks went on.

“They're learning and they're learning quick,” admitted the boss. “A lot of them have never played at this level before but they're adapting to what goes on.

“And it's no surprise that when we've got a settled side in the last five or six games, the results have shown that.

“We could actually do with the season carrying on. It's finishing a little bit early for us and we're starting to play well.

“But it's job done. We've finished higher than when we started and overall it's been a very successful period.”